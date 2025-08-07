Kamakshi Khanna, Shahat Gill & Simran Choudhary Ignite at We Women Want 2025: What They Revealed Will Inspire You!

On August 7, 2025, the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards is bringing together some of the most inspirational singer & song writers in the music industry.

Today, Music & Her discussion have featured Kamakshi Khanna, Shahat Gill, and Simran Choudhary, three influential female singer-songwriters who have made substantial contributions to both the music world and the larger discussion around women’s empowerment. These outstanding artists were also honored with Shakti Awards for their contribution to the industry.

Simran, who received the Excellence in Singing award, humbly recognized the significance of excellence in any industry. She emphasised on the fact that it’s a continuous journey. Kamakshi, however, reflecting on her commitment and devotion to vocal artistry, felt thankful by the recognition. Shahat, though articulated her gratitude for music being appreciated.

The discussion then shifted to the evolving music landscape, with Kamakshi stress the rise of independent music and platforms like Netflix. Shahat spoke about how companies like Sony Music are backing independent artists and expanding the scope of the industry.

The session concluded with the artists performing live. Simran invited the audience to sing along, Kamakshi shared her personal song Sabar, and Shahat mesmerized the crowd with a remake of a Surinder Kaur classic.

Their performances, reflections, and shared experiences highlighted the power of music to inspire change and raise women’s voices.

We Women Want: About Simran Choudhary

Simran Choudhary brings an eclectic blend of genres, emphasized on a constant chase in life, ranging from pop to indie, all while weaving narratives that empower women to stand up and speak their truths. Her distinct style has garnered her a dedicated following, and her commitment to using music as a tool for social change has made her a voice to reckon with in the industry.

We Women Want: About Kamakshi Khanna

Kamakshi Khanna is known for her soulful fusion of contemporary and traditional sounds, with her music addressing themes of identity, self-discovery, and social change. As an advocate for women’s rights, Kamakshi’s work not only entertains but also educates, making her a perfect fit for the We Women Want platform.

We Women Want: About Shahat Gill

Shahat Gill, a rising star in the Indian music scene, combines a rich vocal presence with thought-provoking lyrics. Her songs often explore the emotional and psychological landscapes of women, reflecting struggles, aspirations, and resilience. Shahat’s authenticity and creativity have made her a beloved figure for many who seek music that resonates with the female experience.

Together, these three Women artists have shared their experiences, insights, and the power of music in progressing gender equality. The Music & Her session promises to be an emotional and inspirational discussion, establishing the event’s mission of fostering meaningful societal change through the voices of women in music.

We Women Want: About the Event

The We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 by NewsX is a revolutionary initiative that brings together voices from across India to celebrate women’s achievements and highlight on the persistent challenges they face. Held at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi, the event features various panel discussions, keynotes, and award ceremonies that extent subjects from healthcare and entrepreneurship to legal rights and social reform.

The event involves renowned leaders, celebrities, doctors, activists, and everyday changemakers. The conclave is more than just an event, it is a national platform dedicated to driving meaningful conversations around gender, justice, equality, and empowerment.

We Listen: A Platform That Pay attention to Your Stories

Initiated by NewsX’s acclaimed weekly show We Women Want, the conclave amplifies its mission of contribution a dedicated space for women to share their stories, struggles, and successes. The show has built a loyal viewership by beginning difficult issues like domestic abuse, IVF challenges, workplace inequality, mental health, and sexual harassment, issues often neglected by mainstream narratives.

By joining expert opinion with real-life testimonies, the platform has formed a space of empathy, empowerment, and awareness. The conclave brings this ethos to life, inspiring women to voice their experiences and involve directly with policymakers, healthcare experts, and legal professionals in real time.

We Matters: Why This Event is important

In spite of progress, India continues to face serious gender inequalities. According to NFHS-5 (2019–21), around 30% of women aged 18–49 have experienced domestic violence. Workforce contribution among women remains still at around 25%, far below the global average. Access to healthcare, equal pay, and educational opportunities are still limited for millions.

Events like, We Women Want, are important not only because they challenge social norms and provide tangible solutions but also respected, strengthen, and empowered across every segments of our society.

