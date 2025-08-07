Sunny Leone’s Stunning Transformation: How She Went From Reality Show To Bollywood Stardom, The Untold Story

At the NewsX special event, We Women Want, actor Sunny Leone was introduced by hosts Uday Pratap Singh and Devika Chopra. Uday emphasized her huge popularity, remarking the packed venue and online audience, and admired her recent shift into entrepreneurship. Leone was also acknowledged on receiving the NewsX Shakti award for excellence in powerful performances in entertainment industry.

When asked about the award and her most powerful role, Leone expressed that being a mother and entrepreneur were her most significant achievements. She emphasized that making an impact on someone’s life or following one’s dreams was truly important.

During the discussion, Devika Chopra asked Leone about taking control of her narrative in an industry often accused of representing women. Leone replied by challenging the negative connotation of “objectify,” explaining that people can only be objectified if they allow. She also specified that if you maintain honesty and stay true to yourself, there’s no need to fear objectification.

Leone also spoke about motherhood, unfolding her amazing experience that has made her more patient. Though she gets less sleep, she believes working makes her a better mother and wants her children to value hard work.

Discussing her husband, Daniel Weber, Leone uttered her deep gratitude for his support and said she wouldn’t be where she is without him. Their shared business outlook has made them successful partners. When asked about their modern family, which includes their adopted daughter, Nisha, and two sons via surrogacy, Leone told the emotional journey of adoption.

Concluding the session, Leone echoed on her career. She credited her success not to any single project but to her constant work ethic and inclination towards learning. She also conferred her experience working in both Bollywood and South Indian films. At last, during a rapid-fire round, Leone shared her hope to be remembered for her hard work and acknowledged that she’s a beach person, not a mountain person.

Sunny Leone has made an unexpected entry as a Bollywood actress. She challenging various stereotypes and reinvented herself in the industry. Her entry into the Bollywood came through Bigg Boss reality show in 2011, where she quickly captivated audiences with her charisma and self-confidence.

From there Bollywood career, with Jism 2 (2012), to her career in conventional cinema., Sunny was encountered with carious challenges. Though she fixed a niche for herself by her willpower, flexibility, and dedication to her work. Today, she is a successful actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with a massive fan following in India and abroad.

We Women Want: About the Event

The We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 by NewsX is a revolutionary initiative that brings together voices from across India to celebrate women’s achievements and highlight on the persistent challenges they face. Held at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi, the event features various panel discussions, keynotes, and award ceremonies that extent subjects from healthcare and entrepreneurship to legal rights and social reform.

The event involves renowned leaders, celebrities, doctors, activists, and everyday changemakers. The conclave is more than just an event, it is a national platform dedicated to driving meaningful conversations around gender, justice, equality, and empowerment.

We Listen: A Platform That Pay attention to Your Stories

Initiated by NewsX’s acclaimed weekly show We Women Want, the conclave amplifies its mission of contribution a dedicated space for women to share their stories, struggles, and successes. The show has made a loyal viewership by beginning difficult issues like domestic abuse, IVF challenges, workplace inequality, mental health, and sexual harassment, issues that are often neglected by mainstream narratives.

By joining expert opinion with real-life testimonies, the platform has formed a space of empathy, empowerment, and awareness. The conclave brings this ethos to life, inspiring women to voice their experiences and involve directly with policymakers, healthcare experts, and legal professionals in real time.

We Matters: Why This Event is important

In spite of progress, India continues to face serious gender inequalities. According to NFHS-5 (2019–21), around 30% of women aged 18–49 have experienced domestic violence. Workforce contribution among women remains still at around 25%, far below the global average. Access to healthcare, equal pay, and educational opportunities are still limited for millions.

Events like, We Women Want, are important not only because they challenge social norms and provide tangible solutions but also respected, strengthen, and empowered across every segments of our society.

