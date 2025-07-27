Landmark Shift In India Maldives Ties: President Mohamad Muizzu Calls India As Crucial Partner

Maldives President Mohamad Muizzu on July 26, 2025, Saturday, appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in strengthening India-Maldives relations and said that bilateral ties will be “more prosperous in the days ahead, according to PTI. When asked about the role of India in the development of Maldives, President Muizzu said, “You have all seen, India has helped develop Maldives in the past. And, nobody will doubt how India will be a very crucial partner in going forward.” The Maldives President also emphasized that India is one of the major countries that helped the Maldives to increase tourism. PM Modi had met President Muizzu, during his two-day visit to Maldives where he had joined the celebrations for the island’s nation 60th Independence Day. PM Modi has now left home.

Earlier relations between India and Maldives

India has been one of Maldives main source of tourist revenue. However, the relations between both countries had suffered a rough phase in 2024 when three of Maldive’s ministers made obscene remarks against PM Modi and India, according to a Business Today report. This was done after PM Modi had hailed Lakshadweep as a tourist’s destination. The insulting remarks against India and PM Modi were not well-received by the people and they started Boycott Maldives campaign on the social media. As per Business Standard, the Maldives President is known for his pro-Beijing approach, and had talked about reducing India’s influence in his country. Maldives and China have signed a defence cooperation agreement and also announced a number of infrastructure development projects.

India-Maldives joint military exercise

Ex Ekuverin is the name of the joint military exercise held between Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force. Ekuverin means ‘Friends’ is a bilateral annual exercise conducted alternatively in India and Maldives.