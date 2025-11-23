Lucknow Horror: Man Slits Throat Of 19-Year-Old Girlfriend After Marriage Proposal Goes Wrong, Flees From Crime Scene

The Mohanlalganj district of Lucknow witnessed panic after a man was suspected of having killed his 19-year-old girlfriend by cutting her throat on Sunday in an outrageous incident of personal confrontation, unleashing a ferocious outburst.

Priyanshi, the murder victim, was discovered dead in her home at the Mohanlalganj police station area.

Girlfriend’s Throat Slit in Lucknow

According to the police, the accused Alok was familiar with the victim. She had turned down his proposal to marry her and he allegedly assaulted her. According to the officers, the two were having a heated argument just before the incident.

The investigators assume that Alok came to the house on his motorcycle and in the course of the fight, stabbed Priyanshi and cut her throat.

He escaped the place right after. The police control room was notified by the neighbours after which the senior officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), arrived at the scene with more force.

Marriage Proposal Goes Wrong

As part of the crime scene analysis, a forensic team and experts in fingerprinting were involved in the investigation to inspect the crime scene and gather samples.

DCP South Zone Nipun Agrawal affirmed that the original investigation is that personal dispute is the motive and that attempts are being made to trace the absconding accused.

CCTV footage of surrounding areas is also being investigated by the police to recreate the events. More court actions, such as in-depth forensic examination and eyewitness testimony are underway.

Another case in limelight

An Army soldier was earlier in the week arrested in Prayagraj when caught allegedly murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend under similar circumstances.

As alleged by the police, Deepak, the accused killed the minor when she insisted on marriage yet he was engaged to another woman.

The man is accused of taking her to an orchard on his motorbike on November 10, slit her throat and buried her. It was recovered five days afterward. A bag that was located on the location contained a book with identification information and this assisted the police in tracking him down.

Another case that was solved last month with the help of Kanpur police was the bizarre murder of a 20-year-old woman, Akanksha alias Mahi, who was strangled by her live-in boyfriend.

She was allegedly stuffed into a suitcase and thrown by her into the Yamuna river near Banda by him and a friend.

Both suspects were arrested after the two month investigation.

