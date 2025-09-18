Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe

Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe

Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 05:39:07 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the alleged incident of paint being thrown at the bust of the wife of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Meenatai Thackeray.

On Wednesday morning, red paint was found on the bust of Meenatai Thackeray at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai.

While speaking on the issue with the reporters in Pune, CM Fadnavis assured an investigation into the matter and mentioned that the police will track down the culprits involved in the case.

“Such an incident is completely condemned. Whoever has done this, the police will track them down and take action. I do not find it appropriate to drag too much politics into this matter,” CM Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey termed the incident a major failure of the Maharashtra government. He questioned how the culprits were able to succeed in their motive despite the presence of CCTV cameras and police patrols.

“If someone dared to throw paint on her statue and then flee, it shows a major failure of the current Maharashtra government. Today is the era of CCTV cameras everywhere, with police patrolling the streets,” Anand Dubey told ANI.

He also demanded immediate action by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis into the matter, stating that the party workers are staying quiet on the behest of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

“So, how are statues of our great people getting defaced? Was this done intentionally?… We demand that Devendra Fadnavis take immediate action. We’re all staying quiet at the behest of Uddhav Thackeray. Otherwise, if all Shiv Sainiks take to the streets, it won’t be good for anyone,” he said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Devendra FadnavisFadnavismaharashtrameenatai-thackeraypuneshiv-sena-ubt

RELATED News

UP CM Yogi launches Mission Shakti's 5th phase during 'Sharadiya Navratri'
Matrushri Heeraba Sarovar Opens In Siddhpur On Pm Modi’s 75th Birthday
PM Modi ensures India's interests never compromised: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Pak Minister's remarks confirming India rejected mediation
"To avoid this, entire nation will have to adopt Swadeshi": Baba Ramdev slams US tariffs on India
What Is Brain- Eating Amoeba? 19 Killed In Kerala, Health Officials Issues High Alert

LATEST NEWS

Trump designates anti-fascist Antifa movement as a terrorist organization
Meta launches $499 Oakley smart glasses
Top global meatpacker JBS prepares for drop in cattle for slaughter in 2026
Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe
UAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"
Merck Foundation CEO meets Maldives First Lady & 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit
FC Goa lose to Al Zawraa SC in AFC Champions League Two
NFL football fan runs a mile for every point his team loses by
Three police officers killed, two injured in Pennsylvania shooting, state police commissioner says
Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe
Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe
Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe
Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe

QUICK LINKS