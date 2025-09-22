Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde flag off trial run of Metro Line 4 , 4A in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday conducted a technical inspection and flagged off the trial run of Metro Line 4 and 4A in Thane.

The inspection was specific to Phase 1, covering four stations on the priority stretch, Gaimukh Gaon Junction, Ghodbundar Road, Kasarvadavali, and Vijay Garden, stated the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official statement.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of Metro in Maharashtra, which we had started, has gained a lot of momentum, especially the Thane Metro line, which was lying closed during the time of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.”

“Eknath Shinde accelerated it after becoming the Chief Minister. There were a lot of difficulties in it; all those difficulties were removed. Due to this, we are seeing today that the work is getting completed at a fast pace. Its maximum completion is expected in 2026, with a slight delay until 2027. We will complete all the lines and provide a very good Metro service to the people of Thane. Overall, a good transportation network is being prepared here in Thane,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Today is a joyous and historic day for Thanekars. All these projects were on breaks during the time of Maha Vikas Aghadi, then in 2022 when I became the Chief Minister, it started again with the projects. Due to this entire Metro network, the traffic in the MMR region will reduce and people will get great relief. This is such a project. It is a big achievement for Thanekars.”

In June this year, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) approved 19 key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore at its Executive Committee meeting, to accelerate Metro Rollout and Smart Transport Systems.

Major approvals include a substantial ₹4,788 crore contract to Larsen & Toubro Ltd. for integrated systems on Metro Line 4 & 4A, encompassing rolling stock, signalling, and depot equipment with five years of maintenance. Civil works for Metro Line 4A saw a revised approval of ₹557.55 crore, while L&T will also undertake ₹188.59 crore ballastless trackwork for Metro Line 4.

Metro Line 6 received significant allocations, with IRCON International Ltd. securing a ₹668.15 crore contract for power supply and E&M systems, and NCC Ltd. awarded ₹2,269.66 crore for rolling stock and signalling systems.

Additionally, Multi-modal integration works for Metro Line 4 & 4A, valued at ₹535.08 crore, were divided into four packages among various JVs. Other notable contracts include AFC systems for Metro Line 4 & 4A (Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., ₹249.97 Cr), OHE and power distribution for Metro Lines 9 & 7A (Leena Powertech-Umesh Brothers Consortium, ₹118.28 Cr), and ballastless track for Metro Line 2B (Paras Railtech Pvt. Ltd., ₹99.99 Cr). The MTHL Package-4 also saw a revised contract cost of ₹551.41 crore for ITS and toll management systems. (ANI)

