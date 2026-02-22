LIVE TV
Major Terror Conspiracy Busted: 8 Arrested In Tamil Nadu And West Bengal For Plotting Attack In Delhi With Links To Bangladesh And Pakistan's ISI

The crackdown follows one day after intelligence reports warned that Lashkar-e-Taiba was supposedly planning a blast at around the Red Fort in Delhi, and other religious hotspots such as a temple in Chandni Chowk.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 22, 2026 10:42:56 IST

Sources said that eight individuals accused of organizing a big terror conspiracy in India with supposed ISI support of Pakistan and extremist groups of Bangladesh have been apprehended in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Arrested six suspects named Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid and Mohammed Ujjal, who were engaged in garment manufacturing plants in Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu, and two others were arrested in West Bengal. Officials reported that one of the offenders is a Bangladeshi. According to investigators, the suspects were using forged Aadhaar cards to identify themselves and reportedly were organizing activities on an interstate basis.

What More Did The Police Find?

In the course of the operation, the accused gave the police eight cell phones and 16 SIM cards, and this raised a question of whether the accused was part of a larger communication network, which was used to plot the attack. The Tamil Nadu Police completed the arrests and the suspects would be transferred to the Delhi Police to undergo further interrogation. Law enforcement officials claimed that it is conducting an in depth investigation to find out the size of the network and its international links and potential targets. The security agencies are analyzing digital evidence to determine whether the group had initiated attacks or was still planning on how to carry them out.

One Day After Intelligence Reports Warned That Lashkar-e-Taiba Was Supposedly Planning A blast at around the Red Fort in Delhi

The crackdown follows one day after intelligence reports warned that Lashkar-e-Taiba was supposedly planning a blast at around the Red Fort in Delhi, and other religious hotspots such as a temple in Chandni Chowk. It was believed that the outfit could have been on its way to launch an improvised explosive device (IED) attack against any of the terrorists in revenge over a suicide attack at a mosque in Islamabad in February that claimed 31 lives and injured more than 160 others, although the Islamic State group had already taken responsibility. According to the officials, the recent arrests are months after a fatal car bombing incident by the Red Fort in November 2025, which claimed 12 lives and injured many more, which explains why the authorities are tirelessly working to eliminate terror modules before they can strike.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 10:42 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

QUICK LINKS