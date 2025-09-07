Manjinder Singh Sirsa lauds PM Modi's "statesmanship" in response to Trump's remarks

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to US President Donald Trump’s positive comments on the India-US relationship, describing it as a display of statesmanship.

“The words that President Donald Trump has chosen for the Prime Minister Modi show that President Trump is aware of the contribution of the Indian Prime Minister…and their friendship. We thank him. The way Prime Minister Modi has responded after President Trump’s tweet shows statesmanship,” he told reporters.

PM Modi responded warmly to Trump’s remarks and his positive assessment of the bilateral relations.

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Earlier on Friday (local time), President Trump, called the India-US ties a “very special relationship” and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is “nothing to worry about”.

Asked by ANI, “Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?”, US President Trump said, “I always will. I’ll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.”

The United States has imposed 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including 25 per cent penalty for purchasing Russian oil. The government has said it continues to engage with the US on trade issues. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.