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Home > India News > Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Urges Water Conservation, Says “Reiterate Our Resolve” as 5 Million Water Harvesting Structures Built

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Urges Water Conservation, Says “Reiterate Our Resolve” as 5 Million Water Harvesting Structures Built

With the onset of summer, Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the importance of renewing the nation’s commitment to water conservation, praising the impact of various campaigns over the years in raising awareness about the issue.

(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 29, 2026 12:20:38 IST

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Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Urges Water Conservation, Says “Reiterate Our Resolve” as 5 Million Water Harvesting Structures Built

With the onset of summer, Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the importance of renewing the nation’s commitment to water conservation, praising the impact of various campaigns over the years in raising awareness about the issue. 

Addressing the nation in the 132nd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi highlighted that the water conservation campaign, which began eleven years ago, has successfully resulted in improving the water harvesting infrastructure in the nation. “Under this campaign, nearly 5 million artificial water harvesting structures have been built in the country,” he said.

Amrit Sarovar Drive Creates 70,000 Water Bodies; PM Modi in Maan Ki Baat 

A significant focus of this address was the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ campaign, under which 70,000 water bodies have been created across the nation.

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Expressing contentment over the water conservation efforts being made at villages, he said, “In some places, old ponds are being cleaned and restored while in others, efforts are being made to conserve rainwater,” further noting that the cleaning of these water bodies has also begun in preparation for the monsoon season.

Tripura’s Vangmun Village Tackles Water Crisis With Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting Model

Highlighting success stories in three states, PM Modi first spoke about Vangmun village in the Jampui Hills of Tripura, located at an altitude of 3000 feet. 

“This village was facing a severe water crisis. During the summer days, the villagers used to travel long distances for water. Finally, the people of the village decided to conserve every drop of rain. Today, a Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting System has been installed in almost every house in Vangmun village,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Farmers Lead Water Conservation Drive

Following that, the Prime Minister praised farmers in the Koriya district of Chhattisgarh for their unique initiatives for water conservation. “Farmers here built small recharge ponds and soak pits in their fields, which caused rainwater to stay within the fields and gradually seep into the ground,” he stated, noting that over 1,200 farmers have adopted this model, leading to a significant improvement in groundwater levels.

Telangana’s Mudhigunta Village Turns Water Conservation into Mass Movement

The third example the Prime Minister shared was of Mudhigunta village in the Mancherial district of Telangana, stating, “400 families in the village built soak pits in their homes and turned water conservation into a mass movement. As a result, the village’s groundwater level has improved, and diseases caused by polluted water have significantly decreased.”

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Thanks Gulf Nations For Supporting Indians Amid West Asia Conflict, Urges Unity At Home And Warns Against Spreading Rumours 

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Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Urges Water Conservation, Says “Reiterate Our Resolve” as 5 Million Water Harvesting Structures Built

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Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Urges Water Conservation, Says “Reiterate Our Resolve” as 5 Million Water Harvesting Structures Built
Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Urges Water Conservation, Says “Reiterate Our Resolve” as 5 Million Water Harvesting Structures Built
Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Urges Water Conservation, Says “Reiterate Our Resolve” as 5 Million Water Harvesting Structures Built
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