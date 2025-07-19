MK Muthu, Eldest Son Of Karunanidhi, Passes Away At 76 In Chennai

MK Muthu, the eldest son of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and half-brother of current Chief Minister MK Stalin, passed away on Saturday morning around 8 a.m. due to age-related ailments, the DMK confirmed. His body has been placed at his Enjambakkam residence for public homage. Muthu was 76.

A Political Heir Turned Actor

Born on January 14, 1948, Muthu was the first child of Karunanidhi and his first wife Padmavathy, who tragically died of tuberculosis at just 20, soon after giving birth to him.

In the early 1970s, Karunanidhi initially positioned Muthu as his political heir. To counter the rising influence of AIADMK founder and legendary actor M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), Karunanidhi steered Muthu towards a film career. Muthu debuted in 1970 with Pillaiyo Pillai, followed by Samayalkaran, Anayavilaku, Ingeyum Manidhargal, and Pookkari. He was often paired with actress Vennira Aadai Nirmala, and some of his films enjoyed commercial success.

Muthu also made his mark as a playback singer. In 2008, he made a quiet comeback, lending his voice to a song in the movie Mattuthavani, composed by music director Deva.

From Estrangement to Reconciliation

Despite a promising start, Muthu’s film career dwindled. A rift with his father led him to join the rival AIADMK, then headed by J. Jayalalithaa. This move sparked a deep divide, distancing him from both his father and the DMK.

It wasn’t until 2009, when Muthu fell critically ill, that the broken relationship began to heal. Karunanidhi and Muthu reunited, bringing closure to years of political and personal estrangement.

Health Struggles in Later Years

In 2013, Muthu suffered a major cardiorespiratory arrest and was placed on ventilator support, also battling hypoxic brain damage. Over the years, he remained in fragile health, often requiring hospital care.

Despite his many setbacks, Muthu maintained a quiet dignity—stepping away from public life but staying in memory for the unique dual roles he once played on screen and within Tamil Nadu’s most influential political family.

A Quiet Exit, a Lasting Legacy

MK Muthu’s passing marks the end of a chapter that blended cinema, politics, family rifts, and reunion. His life embodied the intricate links between film and politics in Tamil Nadu’s cultural fabric.

His body lies at his residence in Enjambakkam, where thousands are expected to pay their last respects. Tributes are pouring in from political leaders across the state, especially from the DMK, who recall his early promise and quiet grace in reconciliation.

