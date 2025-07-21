LIVE TV
Home > India > MK Stalin Admitted To Apollo Hospital Following Health Scare During Morning Exercise

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin was hospitalised at Apollo Hospital, Chennai, after experiencing dizziness during his morning walk. He is under observation and undergoing tests. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi visited him. Further updates on his health are awaited.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after feeling dizzy during his morning walk. (Photo: Law Beat)
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after feeling dizzy during his morning walk. (Photo: Law Beat)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 16:14:52 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was taken to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday morning July 21 after he complained of mild dizziness during his morning walk. Hospital sources said that Stalin is under observation at present and a battery of tests are being done to assess his health.

In an official communiqué, Apollo Hospital has confirmed that the Chief Minister was admitted for a medical check-up and is being subject to further tests as a precautionary measure. “Necessary tests are being conducted to evaluate his health,” said the hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister and Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, also arrived at Apollo Hospital shortly after hearing that his father was admitted. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) will issue an official health bulletin later in the day.

MK Stalin was active before morning walk

Earlier during the morning, Stalin took part in a function at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai, as where former AIADMK organising secretary A. Anwhar Raajhaa crossed over to the ruling DMK. Raajhaa, a former MP, was expelled from AIADMK recently for resisting the party’s tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Stalin also met CPI(M) leader P Shanmugham at the party headquarters prior to his health incident.

In spite of his hospitalisation, sources say Stalin’s Tuesday schedule is not changed till date. He has to go to Tiruppur district, some 450 km from Chennai, to inaugurate a hospital and a bus stand, take part in a roadshow, and unveil a statue of his deceased father and five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. 

This is a developing story…More details about CM Stalin’s health condition are yet to come.

Tags: m.k stalinMK Stalin in Hospital

