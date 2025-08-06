Mohali: Blast At Oxygen Plant Leaves Two Dead And Several Injured

At an oxygen filling factory in Mohali on 6th August, 2025, Wednesday, a massive explosion has occurred. According to a worker present at the site, around 10–15 people were working inside the unit at the time of the incident. High Tech Gases is the factory where this incident took place and there were oxygen cylinders that reportedly exploded. Deaths of two individuals, Asif and Davinder have been confirmed by the police. As reported by the ANI, the blast took place at approximately 10:43 AM.

Authorities launch rescue operation

According to The Indian Express, a swift rescue operation has been launched by the authorities. Also, the fire brigade teams, ambulances, and the police reached the site promptly. The injured were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Harsimran Singh Bal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-2), said, “We received a call at around 9.25 am. Our team reached the site immediately and rescued the injured. The investigation is underway, and all further action will be taken as per the law.” Damandeep Kaur, Sub-Divisional Magistrate has also visited the site. It has been confirmed by the SDM that the explosion occurred around 9 am.

What is the reason behind the blast?

The Tribune report mentioned that the police officers have not ruled out the possibility of a gas leakage. The cops have also vacated the nearby buildings. As per the locals, the windows of the administration block and nearby buildings were shattered by the impact of the blast. Mutilated body parts were strewn at the blast site with oxygen cylinders lying around. The locals also added that the debris of the cylinders also fell at Kambala village, around 1 km away. In the relief work, police, fire tenders and ambulances. When the blast took place, around 25 employees were at work. Medical oxygen to the PGI, Chandigarh, and other government hospitals in the region by High Tech Gases Private Limited.

