MP Shocker: Karnataka Governor’s Granddaughter-In-Law Alleges Torture Over Dowry, Thrown Off Rooftop, Denied Food As Drugs And Affairs Of Husband Come Into Limelight

Divya Gehlot, married to Devendra Gehlot, who’s the grandson of Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, has come forward with serious accusations against her husband’s family.

She says they’ve harassed her for dowry, tried to kill her, abused her, and even taken her young daughter away.

Karnataka Governor’s Grandaughter-in-law Claims Dowry Torture

She took her complaint straight to Ratlam Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar in Madhya Pradesh. In her written statement, Divya pleaded for immediate help and for her 4-year-old daughter to be brought back safely. According to her, her in-laws are holding the child against her will in Nagda, Ujjain district.

Divya lays out a grim picture. She says her husband Devendra, her father-in-law Jitendra (a former MLA from Alot), her brother-in-law Vishal, and her grandmother-in-law Anita have tormented her for years, pushing her to bring in a dowry of Rs 50 lakh.

She also claims her husband’s alcoholism, drug habits, and alleged affairs were hidden from her before their marriage. The two were married on April 29, 2018, in Tal (Alot), under the Chief Minister’s Kanyadaan Yojana. Senior leaders attended the wedding, including Thawarchand Gehlot and Sumitra Mahajan, who was then the Lok Sabha Speaker.

It didn’t take long after the wedding for Divya to realize the truth about her husband. She says he drank heavily, used drugs, and had other relationships.

On top of that, she describes a cycle of physical abuse and mental harassment, with constant demands for the promised dowry.

Things got even worse when she was pregnant in 2021. Divya says she was denied food, beaten, and emotionally tortured. Even after her daughter was born, the abuse didn’t stop. There was an attempt to settle things in 2019, but according to Divya, “nothing changed; things only got worse.”

“They Pushed Me Off the Roof”: Divya Gehlot’s Shocking Allegations

One night in January, Divya’s story took a terrifying turn. She says her husband came home drunk, beat her, and threatened to kill her if she didn’t bring money. Then, she says, he pushed her off the rooftop.

She landed in the gallery below, suffering serious injuries to her spine, shoulder, and waist. She claims no one helped her that night or took her to a doctor.

It was only the next morning that she was taken to a private hospital in Nagda. The doctors there said her condition was critical and sent her to Bombay Hospital in Indore. Divya says her parents were kept in the dark, and her father was forced to pay the hospital bills.

‘Unless you bring money from…’

But what hurts her most is being separated from her daughter. Divya says her in-laws refuse to let her see her child. When she tried to visit her daughter at school in November, her husband stopped her and threatened, “Unless you bring money from your parents, you cannot meet your daughter.” In her complaint, Divya wrote, “Only a mother can properly care for her child… I want my daughter back.”

She first went to Ratlam SP Amit Kumar for help, since her parents live in Ratlam and she’s staying there now. But because most of the alleged abuse happened in Nagda (Ujjain district), she was told to file a formal complaint with the Ujjain police as well.

The Ratlam police have accepted her complaint and sent it on to the right authorities.

Asked about the allegations, former MLA Jitendra Gehlot didn’t say much: “Anyone can make allegations. I will present all the facts before the media.”

