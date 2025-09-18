‘My Son’s Image Tarnished’: Father Of Pilot Sumeet Sabharwal Seeks New Probe Into Ahmedabad Air India Crash
'My Son's Image Tarnished': Father Of Pilot Sumeet Sabharwal Seeks New Probe Into Ahmedabad Air India Crash

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal’s father has urged the Centre to order a fresh probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash, rejecting claims about his son’s mental health. He says the AAIB’s preliminary report tarnishes the late pilot’s spotless 25-year career.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal’s father seeks fresh probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash (Photo: ANI)
Captain Sumeet Sabharwal’s father seeks fresh probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 18, 2025 08:22:36 IST

The father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India Flight 171, has urged the central government to order a fresh probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 260 people in June this year.

In a strongly worded letter dated August 29 to the Civil Aviation Secretary and the Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), 91-year-old Pushkaraj Sabharwal expressed anguish over the preliminary findings of the AAIB inquiry. He alleged that selective leaks had wrongly suggested his son was under immense psychological stress and might have been contemplating suicide.

“These innuendos have very adversely affected my health and mental setup and the reputation of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal. They tarnish his reputation, which is a fundamental right guaranteed to a citizen of India under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the letter stated.

Pushkaraj Sabharwal accused AAIB report

The grieving father further accused the preliminary report of being “deficient, diversionary, and discrepant,” claiming it offered “copious clean chits” to manufacturers while making insinuations about the pilot. He has demanded a formal investigation under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, which empowers the central government to order such an inquiry.

Refuting claims about his son’s mental health, Pushkaraj clarified that Captain Sabharwal had been divorced 15 years ago and had continued to fly without incident. He also rejected speculation linking the tragedy to the death of Sumeet’s mother, pointing out that the senior pilot had successfully operated over 100 flights since then.

Tragic Air India crash

Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed on June 12, 2025, just 32 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, killing 260 people, including 241 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. The aircraft struck the hostel block of B. J. Medical College before bursting into flames. This remains one of the worst aviation disasters in India and the first fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 since its entry into service in 2011.

While the AAIB has maintained that it is too early to draw final conclusions, Pushkaraj Sabharwal insists that his son’s 25-year spotless flying career should not be tarnished by premature narratives. The Civil Aviation Ministry and AAIB have yet to respond to the letter.

QUICK LINKS