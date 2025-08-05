Home > India > ‘Neither Positive Nor Negative Will Happen On Aug 5’: Omar Abdullah Rejects Rumours Of J&K Statehood Restoration

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday quashed rumours about the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir statehood, saying nothing will happen on August 5. August 5 marks the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 that gave privileges to the then state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah Rejects Rumours Of J&K Statehood Restoration
Omar Abdullah Rejects Rumours Of J&K Statehood Restoration (Credit -X)

Published: August 5, 2025 01:44:57 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday quashed rumours about the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir statehood, saying nothing will happen on August 5.

August 5 marks the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 that gave privileges to the then state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah Expressed Scepticism About The Restoration Of J&K Statehood

Despite speculation fuelled by high-level meetings in Delhi, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah separately with President Droupadi Murmu, Abdullah expressed cynicism in a post on X, saying that he is optimistic for statehood but clarified that no major announcements or shifts are anticipated on August 5.

The chief minister said, “I’ve heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow, so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow.”

On 13 January 2024, referring to J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s wish to make good his promise to restore statehood to the union territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The right things are going to happen at the right time.

Amid the buzz of the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah reminded the Bharatiya Janata Party Government in the Centre to fulfil its promise and urged it to hold elections to Rajya Sabha seats and not deny people the right to speak about their problems.

