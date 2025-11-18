LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > India > NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast

NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast

The NIA is still in the middle of its investigation and has put the following message out 'We are examining all aspects and are following numerous leads'.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 18, 2025 00:10:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that the terrorist group which was responsible for the car bomb in Delhi, was planning something much darker than what had been thought.

NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast

The investigation of the NIA indicated that the group had plans to use commercial drones as weapons, making them heavier by using bigger batteries and carrying explosives and cameras as their payload. Not only one hit was planned, rather, they wanted to carry out a ‘Hamas style’ attack, which is a very scary analogy to the way Hamas is said to have used drones in the October 2023 attacks. The information was achieved through the arrest of the second main suspect, Jasir Bilal Wani (who is also called Danish) who supposedly was the one giving the know how for the building of the drone weapons. As per the NIA Wani had a background in small drone system designing and the terrorist group was going to make it big, working with the kinds of drones that could fly over mid day and hence cause maximum carnage. The captured suspects were also trying to make rockets which had the potential of being even more dangerous than what had been suspected.

Delhi Blast 2025

This disclosure has raised red flags about national security because the very fact of drones being used by needs of terrorists will mean that the fight would be fought with advanced technology. Indian security forces have become more and more conscious of this threat and have been investing in improving their anti drone systems. The NIA is still in the middle of its investigation and has put the following message out ‘We are examining all aspects and are following numerous leads’. The authorities are particularly anxious because the design was not amateurish it seemed to be a well conceived,  modern terror strategy that integrated aerial attacks and conventional bombing tactics.

Also Read: ‘Get A Life And Then Worry About…’ Narayana Murthy Reignites 72-Hour Work Week Debate Citing China’s ‘9-9-6 Rule’, Internet Gives It Back With Europe’s ’10, 5, 5′

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 12:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi Blast 2025Delhi blast newsHamas Inspired drone Delhi blasthome-hero-pos-6latest delhi blast newsnia

RELATED News

‘Get A Life And Then Worry About…’ Narayana Murthy Reignites 72-Hour Work Week Debate Citing China’s ‘9-9-6 Rule’, Internet Gives It Back With Europe’s ’10, 5, 5′

‘Future Leader’: Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Tejashwi Yadav After Bihar Poll Setback, Flags EVM Issues

Gurugram Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls To Death From 22nd Floor Balcony After Digital Lock Traps Him Inside

Ashok Gehlot Dubs PM Modi Over His Split In Congress Jibe As ‘Baseless’, Says He Should Look At ‘His Own House’

‘Kyun Bana Rahe Ho News?’ Lalu Prasad Yadav Once Gave A Death Stare And Snapped At Son Tejashwi Yadav After He Disrespected Him In Front Of Media

LATEST NEWS

Jaishankar Meets Lavrov In Moscow, Major Announcements Expected Before Putin’s Visit To India In December

Humane Sagar’s Songs, A Look At His Musical Journey

How Did Odia Singer Humane Sagar Pass Away? Everything We Know

Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar Dies At 34, Industry Devastated

‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

Elon Musk To Give Tough Competition To WhatsApp, Arattai, Launches X Chat: All You Need To Know

‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

Who Is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Waves Indian Flag At Nepal Concert, Says ‘Will Do It Again’ After Facing Heat

NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast
NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast
NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast
NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast

QUICK LINKS