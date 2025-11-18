NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that the terrorist group which was responsible for the car bomb in Delhi, was planning something much darker than what had been thought.

The investigation of the NIA indicated that the group had plans to use commercial drones as weapons, making them heavier by using bigger batteries and carrying explosives and cameras as their payload. Not only one hit was planned, rather, they wanted to carry out a ‘Hamas style’ attack, which is a very scary analogy to the way Hamas is said to have used drones in the October 2023 attacks. The information was achieved through the arrest of the second main suspect, Jasir Bilal Wani (who is also called Danish) who supposedly was the one giving the know how for the building of the drone weapons. As per the NIA Wani had a background in small drone system designing and the terrorist group was going to make it big, working with the kinds of drones that could fly over mid day and hence cause maximum carnage. The captured suspects were also trying to make rockets which had the potential of being even more dangerous than what had been suspected.

This disclosure has raised red flags about national security because the very fact of drones being used by needs of terrorists will mean that the fight would be fought with advanced technology. Indian security forces have become more and more conscious of this threat and have been investing in improving their anti drone systems. The NIA is still in the middle of its investigation and has put the following message out ‘We are examining all aspects and are following numerous leads’. The authorities are particularly anxious because the design was not amateurish it seemed to be a well conceived, modern terror strategy that integrated aerial attacks and conventional bombing tactics.

