No MRI Or CT Scan At IHBAS Since 2012, CM Rekha Gupta Expresses Shock

In a sharp reality check for Delhi’s healthcare system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday expressed shock during her surprise inspection of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) at Dilshad Garden.

The premier mental health institute, which receives nearly 2,500 to 3,000 patients in its OPD daily, has been functioning without a single MRI or CT scan machine since 2012.

“It is highly unfortunate that such an esteemed institution, known not only in Delhi but across India and North Asia, has been deprived of basic diagnostic facilities for more than a decade,” Gupta said after her review.

The Chief Minister was informed that IHBAS has only 10 ventilator beds and just 317 total beds, despite the overwhelming patient load. She noted that the doctors and staff have been doing “remarkable” work under severe constraints.

Gupta announced that construction of a new IHBAS building, equipped with a large OPD and additional medical faculties, will begin soon. The hospital has 111 acres of land, of which only 20 percent is currently being utilized.

“Along with a well-equipped OPD, we will ensure that MRI, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound machines, and adequate staffing are all made available in this financial year,” she assured.

Taking a swipe at AAP, Gupta said:

The previous government boasted of its so-called health model and made tall claims about constructing new hospitals, but left projects incomplete. My government is now completing those unfinished hospitals on priority.

