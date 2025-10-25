Omar Abdullah Slams Hidden BJP Supporters, Questions Sajad Lone's Silence After RS Polls Outcome.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly criticized certain lawmakers for allegedly siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the just-concluded Rajya Sabha elections, calling out what he described as “betrayal from within.”

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Saturday, Omar expressed disappointment over the BJP managing to clinch one of the four Rajya Sabha seats despite the National Conference (NC) being in a comfortable position. “We fought with full commitment and the support of our alliance partners, but some people betrayed us,” Omar said, without naming individuals directly.

The National Conference had expected to secure all four seats with the backing of the Congress and the PDP. While it did win three seats, the BJP’s Sat Sharma secured the fourth seat, reportedly with the help of cross-voting.

Omar specifically pointed to the absence of Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone from the voting process, suggesting that his silence and abstention indirectly helped the BJP. “Sajad Lone didn’t want to go against the BJP, so he chose silence. His silence speaks louder than words,” he remarked.

He thanked the PDP and Congress for their open support and said that those who sided with the BJP did so under cover. “It’s unfortunate that people who used to be close to us chose this moment to deceive us,” Omar added.

The Chief Minister assured that the NC’s three Rajya Sabha members would raise crucial issues, including the restoration of statehood, protection of identity, and people’s grievances. “We will continue to raise the voice of Jammu and Kashmir on every platform,” he said. The election result has sparked debate across J&K’s political spectrum and is being seen as a test of alliance cohesion ahead of future polls.