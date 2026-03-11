Opposition’s No-Confidence Motion Against Om Birla Defeated in Lok Sabha Voice Vote, Amit Shah Defends Speaker

On Wednesday, March 11, the Lok Sabha shot down the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. The whole thing ended in a voice vote, drowned out by shouting and noisy protests from both sides.

Lok Sabha Rejects No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla

After the vote, they wrapped up for the day and said the House would meet again tomorrow at 11 am.

The opposition had pushed for this motion, accusing the Speaker of not running the House fairly. The government fired back during a charged debate, brushing off the allegations.

Amit Shah comes to Om Birla’s defence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah didn’t hold back. He slammed the opposition, calling the resolution a sad chapter in parliamentary politics.

Shah argued that the Speaker stands as a neutral figure, someone who represents everyone in the House, not just one side.

Replying in the Lok Sabha during the debate over the no-confidence motion against the speaker. https://t.co/SV18FtjNcN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 11, 2026

Amit Shah: ‘This House has always run on mutual trust’

He said, “This House has always run on mutual trust. The Speaker’s job is to be fair to both the government and the opposition. It’s really unfortunate we’ve reached a point where there’s a resolution to remove the Speaker.”

Shah pointed out that these kinds of motions are almost unheard of in India’s parliamentary history. In fact, the last time anyone tried this was nearly forty years ago.

He also reminded everyone that when the BJP was in the opposition, they never went after the Speaker with a no-confidence motion.

“We never did this when we were in opposition,” he said.

Shah made it clear: Parliament has to stick to its rules, not bend to the wishes of any party. “This House runs by its rules, not by what any party wants,” he said.

He also said that questioning the Speaker’s integrity is really an attack on the credibility of Parliament itself. “To oppose the government, you’re throwing doubt on the Speaker, a symbol of democracy’s dignity,” Shah told everyone.

He added that the Speaker has the power to strike out anything unparliamentary and keep debates on track. “This isn’t some fair or festival. We have rules here, and everyone has to follow them, no exceptions,” he said.

MUST READ: LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch