LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news
LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for December 12, 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, many participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 12, 2025 10:19:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result December 12, 2025 LIVE Updates: As part of the Assam Lottery, it is administered by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily, starting at 3 PM, with three heats per day. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now released its results for 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news concerns the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES, DEAR SERIES, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

TO BE DECLARED

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 10:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 12 December 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away

Bus Carrying 35 Passengers Falls Into Gorge In Andhra Pradesh; 10 Feared Dead

Three Men Die Shockingly During Alleged Black Magic Ritual In Chhattisgarh, Police Investigate Mysterious Tragic Incident

‘We’re Getting To Know Each…’: What Piyush Goyal Said On Trade Talks With The US?

LATEST NEWS

Why India-US Relations Strained Under Donald Trump: US Lawmakers Explain How Tariffs, H-1B Visa Changes And Pakistan Outreach Hurt Ties

‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

Is ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Worth Investing In? Experts Give Strong ‘Subscribe’ Ratings – Everything You Need to Know

Why The Theft Of Indian Relics In The UK Has Sparked Global Concern? Everything Decoded

Bangladesh Political Turmoil: Why President Mohammed Shahabuddin Wants To Quit- What’s Brewing Now? Explained

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs

CHATGPT-5.2 Release: Everything You Need to Know About the Game-Changing Update

Diljit Dosanjh – Imtiaz Ali Reunite for Second Film; Singer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Punjab Vlog

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS