LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for 29 October 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 has been officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: October 29, 2025 10:36:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result October 29, 2025 LIVE Updates: As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news regards the update of the Bodoland Lottery and the results, and therefore is important for participants or ticket holders, as well as spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

 

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES Dr No:30, DEAR SERIES Dr No:30, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

TO BE DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 10:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 29 october 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 29 October 2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Cloud Seeding: How Much Did the Artificial Rain Experiment Cost And Why Did It Fail?

Cyclone Montha – Latest on Timing, Path & Storm Intensity

High Court Blocks Karnataka’s Crowd Ban Order Ahead Of RSS March, Stirring Political Suspense

Are Schools And Colleges Open Or Closed Today October 29? Schools To Remain Shut In AP, Tamil Nadu THESE Cities Due To Cyclone Montha

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online Manuka Oval Ground

Shocking Revelations: Former Russian ‘Sex Spy’ Exposes How Agents Are Trained To Seduce ‘Silicon Valley Nerds’

From Gig Work To Green Energy: Youth-Led ‘Our Future India’ Report Reimagines Viksit Bharat

Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know

ENG W vs SA W Head To Head ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Holds The Edge Before Semifinal Clash?

Dalal Street Trembles As SEBI’s Mutual Fund Revamp Hits AMC Stocks Hard; HDFC AMC and Nippon Life India AMC Slip Over 4%

Hurricane Melissa: Record-Breaking Category 4 Storm Batters Jamaica, Heads Towards Cuba, Mass Evacuations Underway

What Is Rhabdomyolysis? The Rare, Life-Threatening Condition Cricketer Tilak Varma Fought

World Stroke Day 2025: Don’t Ignore These Silent Signs That Could Save a Life

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS