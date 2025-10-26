LIVE TV
PM Kisan 21st Installment: Will Chhath Puja Bring Farmers' Rs 2,000 Payment?

PM Kisan 21st Installment: Farmers eagerly await the PM Kisan 21st installment of ₹2,000 during Chhath Puja. Payments have begun in some states; completing e-KYC, land, and bank verification ensures timely credit.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 26, 2025 14:31:56 IST

PM Kisan 21st Installment: Will Chhath Puja Bring The Long-Awaited ₹2,000 Gift?

After lighting diyas for Diwali, India’s farmers now have their hopes pinned on Chhath Puja, not just for blessings, but for that long-awaited ₹2,000 credit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN). The question buzzing across villages is simple: “When will the money finally drop?”

While the government has yet to make an official announcement, reports are hinting that the 21st installment may arrive before the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, a festive surprise many are praying for.

Adding to the optimism, payments have already started rolling out in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, leaving farmers in other states refreshing their bank messages and hoping to see that sweet ₹2,000 alert before November 6, 2025.

What May Halt The PM Kisan 21st Installment: Bank Holiday Schedule During Chhath Puja 2025

As Chhath Puja draws near, many farmers are wondering, will banks be open when the PM Kisan payment arrives? Here’s a clear breakdown of the holiday schedule:

  • Bihar: Banks will remain closed on October 27 and 28 for evening and morning Puja.
  • Jharkhand: A two-day bank holiday will be observed on October 27 and 28.
  • West Bengal: Banks will stay closed on October 27 only for the evening Puja.
  • Other States: Banking operations will continue as usual, based on RBI’s regional office announcements.

There’s also a possibility that the Central Government may release the 21st installment in some states during this festive period, so farmers are advised to keep an eye on their bank accounts.

How To Receive The PM Kisan 21st Installment On Time

To make sure your ₹2,000 PM Kisan installment arrives without delay, follow these simple steps carefully:

  • Complete e-KYC Verification:
    • Visit the official PM Kisan website- pmkisan.gov.in
    • Use your Aadhaar number and OTP to complete e-KYC online.
    • You can also visit a nearby CSC center or bank for biometric verification.
  • Verify Your Land Records:
    • Ensure your land ownership details are accurately updated and linked to your PM Kisan registration.
  • Check Bank Account Linkage:
    • Make sure your bank account is DBT-enabled (Direct Benefit Transfer).
    • The Aadhaar number, bank account, and PM Kisan ID must match exactly.
  • Update Details if Needed:
    • If your name, Aadhaar, or account number has changed, update it immediately on the PM Kisan portal or through your local agriculture office.

By completing these steps, you can ensure your PM Kisan payment is credited on time, directly into your account without any hassle.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: EPFO 3.0 Update: How to Withdraw Your PF Directly from ATM Using UAN

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 2:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Pm Kisan 21st installment

