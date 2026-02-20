LIVE TV
Home > India > Politics Overshadows India's AI Moment? 10 Indian Youth Congress Members Detained After They Stage 'Shirtless' Protest At AI Summit 2026, BJP Slams Congress After High-Voltage Drama

Indian Youth Congress cadres on Friday staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt at Bharat Mandapam against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress protest at AI Impact Summit
Congress protest at AI Impact Summit

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Published: February 20, 2026 15:10:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cadres of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a ‘shirtless’ protest stunt at Bharat Mandapam against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being “compromised”.

Delhi police sources said that around 10 people were detained after the group of protesters staged a “shirtless” demonstration inside an exhibition hall. 

How Congress workers stormed AI Summit

The protesters reportedly entered the venue using QR-coded passes. The Congress members staged the protest at Hall No 5 of AI Expo.

During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent. In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a “compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit.” Police later detained the protesters.

“Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit,” an official post from Indian Youth Congress said.

The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, “Instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle – Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also alleged mismanagement of the AI Summit, claiming that what could have been a “showpiece” event for India turned into “utter chaos.”

Kharge claimed that visitors and exhibitors alike faced “extreme distress” due to a lack of basic facilities such as food and water.

In a post on X, Kharge criticised the government, stating that the summit, which was expected to showcase India’s digital and artificial intelligence capabilities to the world, reportedly witnessed large-scale mismanagement”.

“What could have been a showpiece AI Summit for the entire world, demonstrating the digital and AI capabilities of India has reportedly turned into utter chaos and rank mismanagement by this ‘PR hungry’ government!” Kharge said.

Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera had also launched an attack on the government and singled out IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In a post on X, Khera also slammed Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying that he has proved that in India AI means “Ashwini is incompetent. Vaishnaw has proved that in India AI means “Ashwini is Incompetent.’ As for the ‘Pradhan (Tamasha) Mantri’ – every event is a Jhappi-Pappi Fest. This was supposed to be an AI Summit – a platform for innovation and exchange of ideas. BJP reduced it to a cheap China Bazaar,” he said.

The actions of the Youth Congress cadre at the summit have invited severe criticism from the BJP. BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “Shame on Congress Party, on instructions of Rahul Gandhi they storm the international AI Summit! Anti-India Congress! Congress needs to apologise to the nation. Congress behaves like Urban Naxals.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained some of the protesting workers from the Mandapam premises and as per sources legal action against the protestors is being initiated.

(Inputs from ANI) 

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 3:10 PM IST
