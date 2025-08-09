Portion Of Under-Construction Gate Collapsed In Nagpur, At Least 15 Sustained Injuries

A portion of the under-construction gate collapsed near the Koradi Temple in Nagpur on Saturday evening. The gate is located on the Khaparkheda-Koradi Temple route.

As per the preliminary report, 15-16 people sustained minor injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Some workers are feared to be trapped

Some workers are feared to be trapped inside the debris. Debris is being removed with the help of machines. However, there have been no reports of any fatalities so far.

No casualties have been reported, officials said, adding that NDRF and Police have initiated a rescue operation.

Further details are awaited.

Rain lashed several parts of Mumbai

Meanwhile, light rain lashed several parts of Mumbai. The showers led to minor disruptions in traffic movement across some areas of the city.

Meanwhile, on Monday, an Air India flight from Kochi skidded off the runway while landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) amid heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

