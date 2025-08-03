Home > India > Prisoner No 15528: Former MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Prisoner Number After Life Term For Rape

Prisoner No 15528: Former MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Prisoner Number After Life Term For Rape

According to a Times Now report, the prison officials have said that Prajwal Revanna has been officially assigned prisoner number 15528 on August 3, Sunday morning.

Former Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna (Photo Credit- ANI)
Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 3, 2025 17:12:04 IST

A special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru has sentenced the former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 02, 2025 after he was convicted in one of four cases of rape and sexual harassment registered against him in 2024. A Times Now report states that the prison officials have said that Prajwal will be required to wear the uniform given to prisoners. The officials have added that prisoner number 15528 was officially allotted to Prajwal on August 3, Sunday morning.

What is known about the rape case in which the former Hassan MP was found guilty?

The News Minute report says that the rape survivor is a 47-year-old farm labourer and had filed a complaint. The rape survivor has stated in the complaint Prajwal Revanna had raped her on three occasions. These include twice at a farmhouse in Gannikada in Hassan, and once at Revanna’s family residence in Bengaluru. According to The News Minute report, these incidents were said to have taken place in 2021. The complaint was lodged when thousands of sexually explicit video clips of assault, allegedly shot by Prajwal, started circulating just before polling for the Parliamentary elections in April 2024.

The SIT Chief urges more survivors to step forward and lodge a complaint

According to The Hindu, the Special Investigation team (SIT) chief B.K. Singh has announced that it is willing to file more cases if other survivors of sexual abuse and rape take courage from the judgment in the first case against former MP for Hassan Prajwal Revanna and come forward.  BK Singh, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said this while addressing a press conference following the sentencing of Prajwal for rape on August 02, 2025. 

According to Mr Singh, there were many survivors who did not lodge a complaint. He further said, “We hope the verdict in the case, awarding maximum punishment to the accused in one year and four months after the case was registered, will give some solace to all the survivors who did not step forward and file a complaint. If these survivors lodge complaints even now, we will book cases.”

