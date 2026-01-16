Pune PMC, Nagpur Civic Polls Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Storms Ahead, Check Full List Of Winners And Losers

Pune PMC, Nagpur Civic Polls Election Results 2026 LIVE: The BJP is leading in both the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri–Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Vote counting for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections started at 10 am, with final results expected to be declared by the evening. The outcome is keenly awaited as it will test the combined strength of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (SP).

The contest in Pune and the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad region is being closely watched, as the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have come together for the first time since their split in 2023. Ajit Pawar’s NCP has joined hands with his uncle Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) to take on the ruling BJP in the municipal corporation elections.

Besides Pune, polling was held on Thursday (January 15) in several key urban centres across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pune PMC Election Result 2026

As early trends emerge, the BJP is leading in 48 seats in Pune and has taken a bigger lead in 65 seats in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s NCP is ahead in 28 seats in Pimpri-Chinchwad and five seats in Pune. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, early trends from television reports suggest the BJP has crossed the halfway mark, taking the lead in 50 seats. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s NCP is ahead in 26 seats, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in 7 seats.

The contest is primarily between the BJP, which has fielded candidates in all 165 seats, and the alliance comprising the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). The BJP had governed the civic body on its own during the 2017–2022 term.

However, following delays in civic elections after the Supreme Court put the polls on hold over the reservation issue, the municipal corporation came under the control of an Administrator. Prior to the BJP’s rule, the then-united NCP had served as the main opposition in PMC, after its decade-long hold on power from 2007 to 2017 ended.

Nagpur Civic Polls Election Results 2026

The BJP has emerged with a clear lead in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, securing 62 seats so far. The Congress has won 21 seats, while the Shiv Sena has managed to bag three seats. Meanwhile, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has opened its account with one seat.

A total of 24,83,112 voters were eligible to cast their ballots, comprising 12,26,690 men and 12,56,166 women. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has 151 seats across 38 wards. In this election, the BJP is contesting 143 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena is contesting eight seats. The Congress is fighting the polls independently on all 151 seats.

In the 2017 NMC elections, the BJP had secured a dominant victory by winning 108 of the 151 seats, followed by the Congress with 28 seats, BSP with 10 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena with two seats, and the undivided NCP with one seat.

