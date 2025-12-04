LIVE TV
Putin's 2-Day India Visit: What Is The Per Night Cost Of 'Chanakya Suite' Where Russian President Will Stay? The 4,600 Sq Ft Room Comes With 12-Seat Dining Room, Sauna And Fully-Equipped Gym

Putin's 2-Day India Visit: What Is The Per Night Cost Of 'Chanakya Suite' Where Russian President Will Stay? The 4,600 Sq Ft Room Comes With 12-Seat Dining Room, Sauna And Fully-Equipped Gym

ITC Maurya Putin Hotel Room Cost: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India visit has put New Delhi on high alert, with ITC Maurya under unprecedented security. He is staying in the ultra-luxurious 4,600 sq ft Chanakya Suite, priced at ₹810 lakh per night, as agencies tighten access grids for the high-stakes diplomatic trip.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to New Delhi has placed ITC Maurya under heavy security (PHOTO: X)
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to New Delhi has placed ITC Maurya under heavy security (PHOTO: X)

Last updated: December 4, 2025 18:26:19 IST

Putin’s 2-Day India Visit: What Is The Per Night Cost Of ‘Chanakya Suite’ Where Russian President Will Stay? The 4,600 Sq Ft Room Comes With 12-Seat Dining Room, Sauna And Fully-Equipped Gym

Putin India Visit 2025: The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, landed in New Delhi today on a two-day visit and in consequence, the centre of attention has shifted to ITC Maurya.

The hotel is under unprecedented security control, all hotel rooms have been reserved, corridors have been closed with barricades, and entry points have been closed with tight security controls. 

Various agencies have also deployed rapid-response units and access-control grids that can be used to ensure that the visit does not go off-hand.

According to DNA India, Putin will spend the night in the most upmarket and luxurious suite in ITC Maurya: the Chanakya Suite, during this major diplomatic visit.

The Chanakya is often compared to the other ultra-premium offering of the hotel, Chandragupta Suite, and is so generally considered the crown jewel of the hotel.

ITC Maurya presidential suite price

The suite, occupying a total area of 4,600 square fee,t charges an average of ₹8-10 lakh each night, and this price follows its high position and heritage-style majesty.

Inside the Chanakya Suite – ITC Maurya

The Chanakya Suite interiors are equal parts of royal Indianism and luxury of that time. Walls which are silk-panelled, decorated with art, dark wooden flooring with priceless paintings including the work of acknowledged artists such as Tyeb Mehta create an impression of eternal beauty. 

Even artistic motifs based on the ancient Indian treatises such as the Arthashastra contribute to thematic richness of the suite.

The luxury is further spread to the dining establishment where there will be meals served on elegant Villeroy and Boch crockery and Cristal De Paris glassware to give one a classy dining experience.

The Chanakya Suite at ITC Maurya features a master bedroom, a 12-seat dining room, a personal gym, a steam room and a sauna. The 4600 sq ft presidential suite is a perfect fusion of Indian heritage and modern luxury including the hand carved interiors, silk panelled walling, dark wood flooring and the invaluable artifacts and the custom made services offered to the high profile guests. 

Facilities to suit the head of state 

The Chanakya Suite provides every possible type of luxury and comfort, adjusted to the high-profile customers.

A master bedroom with walk in closet, a personal steam room and sauna, full equipped gym, large reception, living room, a 12 seater formal dinning room during formal dinners or meetings, an extra guest room, study, office space, a great deal with the royal Indian heritage with contemporary comfort.

Essentially, the suite acts like a palace without a palace and offers both pomp and privacy, which suits the heads of state.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 5:49 PM IST
Putin’s 2-Day India Visit: What Is The Per Night Cost Of ‘Chanakya Suite’ Where Russian President Will Stay? The 4,600 Sq Ft Room Comes With 12-Seat Dining Room, Sauna And Fully-Equipped Gym

QUICK LINKS