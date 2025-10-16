Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump claimed that India will stop purchasing Russian oil, adding that the Indian PM has assured him about the development.

Taking to X on Thursday, the Lok Sabha MP wrote that PM Modi is “frightened of Trump” after he “allowed” the US president to “decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil.”

Rahul further criticized the prime minister, saying he continues to “send congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs” from Trump.

Donald Trump Claims Modi Promised to Stop Buying Russian Oil

Donald Trump, during a press interaction at the Oval Office, claimed that India would stop buying Russian oil . “I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big stop,” Trump said, while highlighting the “great relationship” he shares with PM Modi.

The US president also stated that, following India, he planned to persuade China to follow suit.

PM Modi is frightened of Trump. 1. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil.

2. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs.

3. Canceled the Finance Minister’s visit to America.

4. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh.

5. Doesn’t contradict him… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 16, 2025

India’s Russian Oil Purchases and Tariffs

India’s import of Russian oil has been a contentious issue since August, when Trump announced an additional 25 percent tariff on New Delhi as a penalty, bringing total tariffs to 50 percent.

In response, PM Modi emphasized that he would not compromise the livelihoods of Indian farmers, even if it required “paying a heavy price.”

Alongside addressing international trade pressures, the prime minister renewed his push for “Make in India” and national self-reliance.

“We should become self-reliant – not out of desperation, but out of pride,” Modi said during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

He further added, “Economic selfishness is on the rise globally, and we mustn’t sit and cry about our difficulties. We must rise above and not allow others to hold us in their clutches.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral