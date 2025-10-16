LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why

Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump claimed India would stop buying Russian oil. Gandhi said Modi is “frightened of Trump” and criticized his repeated congratulatory messages despite snubs. Trump had claimed Modi assured him that India will halt Russian oil imports.

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi after Trump claims India will stop buying Russian oil, calling Modi “frightened of Trump.” Photos: X.
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi after Trump claims India will stop buying Russian oil, calling Modi “frightened of Trump.” Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 16, 2025 10:21:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump claimed that India will stop purchasing Russian oil, adding that the Indian PM has assured him about the development.

Taking to X on Thursday, the Lok Sabha MP wrote that PM Modi is “frightened of Trump” after he “allowed” the US president to “decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil.”

Rahul further criticized the prime minister, saying he continues to “send congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs” from Trump.

Donald Trump Claims Modi Promised to Stop Buying Russian Oil

Donald Trump, during a press interaction at the Oval Office, claimed that India would stop buying Russian oil . “I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big stop,” Trump said, while highlighting the “great relationship” he shares with PM Modi.

The US president also stated that, following India, he planned to persuade China to follow suit.

India’s Russian Oil Purchases and Tariffs

India’s import of Russian oil has been a contentious issue since August, when Trump announced an additional 25 percent tariff on New Delhi as a penalty, bringing total tariffs to 50 percent.

In response, PM Modi emphasized that he would not compromise the livelihoods of Indian farmers, even if it required “paying a heavy price.”

Alongside addressing international trade pressures, the prime minister renewed his push for “Make in India” and national self-reliance.

“We should become self-reliant – not out of desperation, but out of pride,” Modi said during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

He further added, “Economic selfishness is on the rise globally, and we mustn’t sit and cry about our difficulties. We must rise above and not allow others to hold us in their clutches.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 10:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-4narendra modirahul gandhiRussian oiltrump tariffs

RELATED News

Indore Tragedy: 25 Transgender Community Members Hospitalized After Allegedly Consuming Phenyl, What We Know

Green Crackers Allowed, BUT Can Only Burst For 3 Hours, Check The SC Guideline

Delhi AQI Update: Delhi NCR Breathes ‘Poor’ Air Quality For The Second Day In A Row

Diwali Rush! Dense Traffic On Delhi – Gurugram Roads, Commuters Stuck For Hours, Watch

Patna Airport Turns Into A Battlefield, After Violent Clash Among Congress Workers, Punches And Kicks Captured

LATEST NEWS

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why

Oil up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying from Russia

Axis Bank Shares Surges 3%, Check Out The Unexpected Reason Behind The Stock Boost

Morning Bid: News overload splits markets

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

Australia's 'Terminator' Titmus makes shock retirement call

Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 330 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,400, Bulls Make A Comeback!

REFILE-Brown University declines to sign onto Trump administration 'compact' 

Shorthanded Chargers, Colts take field for bout of AFC division leaders

Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why
Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why
Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why
Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why
QUICK LINKS