Rajnath Singh interacts with students of Navy Children School, Delhi as part of its Diamond Jubilee celebrations

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 00:56:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Navy Children School (NCS), Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the students and the Principal of the school at South Block in New Delhi on Monday.

Addressing the students, the Defence Minister encouraged them to dream with purpose, pursue their goals with sincerity, and uphold a strong sense of national pride in all their endeavours. He exhorted them to stay humble yet strong and fulfil their duties in whichever capacity with honesty and respect.

He laid emphasis on the character development of children in their formative years.

Further, Singh lauded the role of NCS in shaping the character and aspirations of students through discipline, service, and patriotism. He acknowledged the vital role schools under the Ministry of Defence play in nation-building, emphasising that these institutions are not just centres of learning, but platforms that imbue the next generation with values of leadership, integrity, and responsibility, said Ministry of Defence.

During the event, he was given a brief overview of the NCS’s vision and achievements, with the students sharing their experiences of how the school is playing a central role in their holistic development.

The students also presented handcrafted tokens of respect to the Defence Minister, along with a Coffee Table Book and Crest.

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: diamond-jubilee-celebrationsnavy-children-schoolrajnath singh

