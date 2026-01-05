Rape Convict And Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out Again On 40-Day Parole

LIVE TV
Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released from Sunaria jail in Rohtak on Monday after being granted a 40-day parole, officials confirmed. The temporary release has once again drawn attention, given the controversy surrounding his past paroles.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 5, 2026 15:56:06 IST

Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released from Sunaria jail in Rohtak on Monday after being granted a 40-day parole, officials confirmed. The temporary release has once again drawn attention, given the controversy surrounding his past paroles.

Parole Granted Under Legal Provisions

Ram Rahim’s counsel, Advocate Jatinder Khurana, said the parole was granted strictly under existing legal provisions. Speaking to the media, Khurana stated that every convicted prisoner is entitled to up to 70 days of parole and 21 days of furlough in a year. During this parole period, Ram Rahim will stay at the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Sirsa, Haryana.

Multiple Temporary Releases Over The Years

This is not the first time the self-styled godman has been released temporarily. In April, he was granted a 21-day furlough, marking the 13th instance of temporary release since his conviction. His lawyer reiterated that these releases were approved through proper legal channels and should not be viewed as special favours.

Since his imprisonment, Ram Rahim has received several paroles and furloughs, including brief paroles in 2020 and 2021, followed by longer releases in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The current parole is his second temporary release in 2025.

Background Of The Case

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of raping two of his disciples. He has been lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana, since his conviction. His repeated paroles in the past have often sparked political criticism and security concerns, particularly during sensitive periods.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 3:55 PM IST
Tags: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Rape Convict

QUICK LINKS