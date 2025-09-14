"Red-letter day in history of Manipur": BJP's Pratul Shah Deo on PM Modi's visit to Manipur

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 14 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur as a landmark moment for the state, calling it a “red-letter day” in the history of Manipur.

The BJP leader added that the Prime Minister’s grand welcome and the large turnout at his gathering show that the people of Manipur “desire peace”.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Pratul Shah Deo said, “Today is a red-letter day in the history of Manipur. PM Modi gifted significant developmental projects worth thousands of crores. He also inaugurated India’s second-largest bridge, which is taller than the Qutub Minar… PM Modi was grandly welcomed in Manipur, and a large number of people came to his gathering. This clearly shows that Manipur also desires peace…”

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mizoram, Manipur and Assam and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth thousands of crores there.

PM Modi embarked on his trip to the North East with a visit to Aizawl in Mizoram, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth over Rs 9000 crore. The Prime Minister also flagged off three new express trains, Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion.

After Imphal, PM Modi headed to Churachandpur in Manipur, where he spoke to various ethnic groups, urging them to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the state. He stated that a new dawn of “hope and confidence” is emerging in the northeastern state.

This was PM Modi’s first visit after an ethnic conflict erupted in the state in May 2023, and the discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities has persisted since then. The conflict has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape.

“I appeal to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children’s future. Today, I promise that I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, “Manipur has always been a land of hope, but unfortunately, it went through a difficult phase of violence. I met with the affected people who are living in camps. After an interaction with them, I can say “ummeed aur vishwas ki nayi subah Manipur mein dastak de rahi hai” (A new dawn of hope and confidence is knocking on the doors of Manipur).”PM Modi has expressed satisfaction with the recent peace agreements reached with several ethnic groups in the state.

“Peace is important for development in any region. In the last 11 years, several conflicts in the North-East have ended. People have chosen the path of peace, giving priority to development. I am satisfied, as agreement talks have begun with several groups in the hills and valleys. This is a part of the government’s initiative to establish peace with communication, respect and mutual understanding,” he said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.