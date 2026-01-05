LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters

Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters

Republic Day 2026: The Ministry of Defence has announced that ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2026 and the associated Beating Retreat events will begin on January 5. The celebrations, which attract thousands of spectators every year, will culminate with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.

Republic Day 2026: Here's How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters (Pic Credits: Rawpixel)
Republic Day 2026: Here's How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters (Pic Credits: Rawpixel)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 5, 2026 13:33:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters

Republic Day 2026: The Ministry of Defence has announced that ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2026 and the associated Beating Retreat events will begin on January 5. The celebrations, which attract thousands of spectators every year, will culminate with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.

You Might Be Interested In

Event Dates And Ticket Prices

The national celebrations will include 3 key events the Republic Day Parade on January 26, the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29. Tickets for all three events will be available till January 14, with daily sales starting from 9 am until stocks last.

For the Republic Day Parade, tickets are priced at Rs 100 and Rs 20. Entry to the Full Dress Rehearsal on January 28 will cost Rs 20, while tickets for the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 are priced at Rs 100.

You Might Be Interested In

How To Book Tickets Online And Offline

Tickets can be booked online through the Ministry of Defence’s Aamantran portal. Buyers must log in with valid details and carry the same original photo ID used during booking such as Aadhaar, voter ID, driving licence, PAN card, passport or any government-issued ID to gain entry.

For offline purchases, ticket counters will operate across 6 locations in New Delhi from January 5 to January 14, in two slots, 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. Tickets will be sold at Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Parliament House, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station and Kashmere Gate Metro Station. An original government-approved photo ID is mandatory at the time of purchase and entry.

Republic Day And Beating Retreat: What To Expect

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, marking the adoption of the Constitution in 1950 and recalling the 1930 declaration of Purna Swaraj. The main parade at Kartavya Path will feature military contingents, cultural tableaux and performances, with the President of India presiding over the event along with a foreign chief guest.

The Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 at Vijay Chowk will formally conclude the celebrations. Featuring massed band performances by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces, the ceremony remains a powerful symbol of military tradition, discipline and valour.

ALSO READ: No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 1:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: national celebrationsRepublic DayRepublic Day 2026Republic Day 2026 Parade TicketsRepublic Day ParadeRepublic Day Parade Tickets

RELATED News

No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam’s Morigaon, Tremors Felt Across State and in Shillong

‘Stabbed in a Drunken Rage’: South Korean Man Killed by Manipur Live-In Partner After Violent Argument

Fact Check: Are Rs 500 Notes Getting Banned From March 2026? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Claim

‘Lack Of Understanding Of Sanatan Dharma’: Giriraj Singh On Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Snake’ Remark

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh Bans IPL Broadcast: Here’s Why Afghanistan Took The Same Step In 2021

Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Allu Arjun Protects Wife Sneha Reddy Amid Fan Mob Chaos In Hyderabad, Heart-Stopping Moment Caught On Camera

Geopolitical Gamble: India Navigates Strategic Grey Zone As US Threatens Tariffs Over Russian Oil

Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Breaks Away From JSW Sports, Launches Own Athlete Management Firm

Bangladesh BANS IPL Broadcast Indefinitely After Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR Releases Mustafizur Rahman

Oil In The Crossfire: ONGC, RIL, And IOC Brace As US Intervention In Venezuela Sends Stocks Soaring

‘I Have Decided To Step Away’: Novak Djokovic Exits Professional Tennis Players’ Association He Co-Founded, Here Is The Shocking Reason

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei To Flee To Russia Like Bashar Al-Assad? Iran Supreme Leader’s ‘Plan B’ Escape Strategy Revealed As Protests Rock Tehran

Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters
Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters
Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters
Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters

QUICK LINKS