Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters

Republic Day 2026: The Ministry of Defence has announced that ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2026 and the associated Beating Retreat events will begin on January 5. The celebrations, which attract thousands of spectators every year, will culminate with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.

Event Dates And Ticket Prices

The national celebrations will include 3 key events the Republic Day Parade on January 26, the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29. Tickets for all three events will be available till January 14, with daily sales starting from 9 am until stocks last.

For the Republic Day Parade, tickets are priced at Rs 100 and Rs 20. Entry to the Full Dress Rehearsal on January 28 will cost Rs 20, while tickets for the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 are priced at Rs 100.

How To Book Tickets Online And Offline

Tickets can be booked online through the Ministry of Defence’s Aamantran portal. Buyers must log in with valid details and carry the same original photo ID used during booking such as Aadhaar, voter ID, driving licence, PAN card, passport or any government-issued ID to gain entry.

For offline purchases, ticket counters will operate across 6 locations in New Delhi from January 5 to January 14, in two slots, 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. Tickets will be sold at Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Parliament House, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station and Kashmere Gate Metro Station. An original government-approved photo ID is mandatory at the time of purchase and entry.

Republic Day And Beating Retreat: What To Expect

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, marking the adoption of the Constitution in 1950 and recalling the 1930 declaration of Purna Swaraj. The main parade at Kartavya Path will feature military contingents, cultural tableaux and performances, with the President of India presiding over the event along with a foreign chief guest.

The Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 at Vijay Chowk will formally conclude the celebrations. Featuring massed band performances by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces, the ceremony remains a powerful symbol of military tradition, discipline and valour.

