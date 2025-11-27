LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rising Stray Dog Menace: What To Do After A Dog Bite

Rising Stray Dog Menace: What To Do After A Dog Bite

Rising stray dog attacks in India have triggered safety concerns after two severe incidents in Delhi and Gujarat left young children critically injured. As cases surge, experts urge urgent action and awareness on first-aid steps after dog bites to prevent infection and rabies.

Dog lovers stage a protest following the recent Supreme Court order over stray dogs. (Photo: ANI)
Dog lovers stage a protest following the recent Supreme Court order over stray dogs. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 27, 2025 16:03:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rising Stray Dog Menace: What To Do After A Dog Bite

India is grappling with an alarming increase in attacks by stray and pet dogs, which has raised the pitch of public outrage and calls for changes in safety and animal laws. In a gruesome recent case from northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar, a six-year-old boy was critically injured after being attacked by a neighbour’s pet pitbull while playing outside his home.

CCTV footage shows the child chasing a ball when the dog broke free and mauled him, tearing off his ear and leaving deep bite marks on his head and face. Police officials said the boy is under critical care.

The dog’s owner, Rajesh Pal, has been arrested and booked under Sections 291 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligent conduct regarding animal handling. The dog has been moved to a shelter.

Locals also claimed that the same dog had attacked other children earlier, and despite repeated complaints, no preventive action was taken. The witnesses described the incident as terrifying as the dog clamped onto the boy’s face, saying they struggled to free him. One witness ran behind the child holding his severed ear to make sure it could be reattached.

Shocking another dog bite incident 

The incident is not an isolated one. In another shocking incident in Gujarat’s Surat, a four-year-old boy of a migrant family was mauled by a pack of stray dogs outside Diamond Eco Park. He sustained more than 50 bite wounds and severe head injuries and remains in extremely critical condition.

Supreme Court’s Response: Balancing Public Safety and Animal Rights

The rising cases have brought stray dog management under intense scrutiny. The Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognizance this year, recently passed key orders with the aim of reducing attacks. Initially, on August 11, 2025, the Court had instructed Delhi authorities to capture all stray dogs and confine them in shelters without allowing them access to the streets again.

However, following an outcry from animal welfare groups, the Court modified the order on August 22, 2025, permitting the release of sterilized and vaccinated dogs into their territories under the Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release model.

However, in its order dated November 7, 2025, the Court did an about-face by directing that stray dogs found within school, hospital, college, transportation terminal, and sports complex premises must be taken away and not released into those locations, due to safety concerns, particularly among children. This has brought up questions of feasibility because states are battling limited shelter facilities and veterinary resources.

Why Dog Attacks Are Increasing

Poor waste management, lack of municipal animal birth control capacity, increasing urban density, and irresponsible pet ownership contribute to escalating attacks, according to experts. Children from low-income neighbourhoods are the most vulnerable since they spend more time outdoors and in areas with unmanaged stray dog populations.

What to Do Immediately After a Dog Bite

Health experts emphasise that rapid response will prevent life-threatening infections such as rabies and sepsis. If a bite breaks the skin, seek medical attention within 24 hours.

7 Essential Steps After a Dog Bite

Clean the wound with running water and mild soap for a period of 5–10 minutes.

Apply pressure using a clean cloth to stop bleeding.

Apply antibiotic ointment, if available.

Cover with a sterile bandage.

Go to a doctor right away if the bite is on the face, hands, feet, neck, or head.

Change bandages frequently, keeping the wound dry.

Look for signs of infection: redness, swelling, fever or pus.

When to Seek Emergency Care

Continuous bleeding or deep wounds

Exposed muscles or bones

Swelling, fever, or red streaks on skin

Unknown vaccination status of the dog

If last tetanus shot was > 5 years ago

If bitten by stray or wild animal (possible rabies exposure)

Can stray dog attacks be prevented?

Avoid feeding dogs near schools and hospitals

Teach children not to approach strange dogs

Safely dispose of food waste

Report aggressive dogs and repeated attack incidents to local authorities

Encourage sterilisation and vaccination drives. The Way Forward Stray dog attacks have assumed the character of a public safety crisis that demands coordination in policy, infrastructure, and community responsibility. While humane management is essential, one cannot compromise on the safety of children and citizens. As the Supreme Court draws the fine balance between compassion and safety, the governments must enhance shelter capacity, ensure responsibility in pet ownership, and upgrade emergency response systems.

ALSO READ: ‘No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air’: CJI Surya Kant Orders For Long-Term Plan Led By Experts, Calls It A Ceremonial Matter

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 4:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi pitbull attackrising dog attacksStray Dogstray dog menace India

RELATED News

DK Shivakumar Vs Siddaramaiah: Karnataka Power Struggle For CM Post Decoded

How Pollution Fuels India’s Obesity Menace And Diabetes – Based On A New Study

Tomato Prices Spike As Cyclone Damage Triggers Surge; ‘Janata’ Tomatoes Hit Delhi At ₹52/kg As Government Rolls Out Relief Vans

India’s Costliest Number Plate: HR88B8888 Sold For Rs 1.17 Crore In Haryana, Know Who Bought It, And Why This Number Triggered A Bidding War

Cyclone Ditwah After Senyar: IMD Confirms Depression Over Southwest Bay Of Bengal

LATEST NEWS

ASI Guide At Kailasa Temple Sparks Outrage After Saying Maa Parvati ‘Was Characterless,’ Triggers Backlash

Gud Or Desi Khand: What’s The Healthier Pick

Good News For Indian Travellers, Can Now Travel For Winter Holidays To These Visa-Free Countries, They Are…

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

Presenting the Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025 & Global Titan: Company of the Year 2025

India’s Economy Thrives: Inflation Eases, Corporate Performance Strong, Agriculture Promising

Hindi Speaking Couple In Bengaluru Clashes With Kannada Speaking Auto Driver, Ends Up Apologising, Says ‘We Will Learn Kannada Till…’

Perfect Brows for the Perfect Day: Why Every Bride Needs Semi-Permanent Eyebrows

Zohran Mamdani Makes Big Reveal, Shares ‘Weirdest’ Thing He Spotted At White House Before Meeting Trump, It Is…

WPL 2026 Dates Revealed: Opening Match On January 9, Finale On February 5

Rising Stray Dog Menace: What To Do After A Dog Bite

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rising Stray Dog Menace: What To Do After A Dog Bite

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rising Stray Dog Menace: What To Do After A Dog Bite
Rising Stray Dog Menace: What To Do After A Dog Bite
Rising Stray Dog Menace: What To Do After A Dog Bite
Rising Stray Dog Menace: What To Do After A Dog Bite

QUICK LINKS