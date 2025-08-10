School Assembly News Headlines August 11, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

The morning assemblies form an integral aspect of everyone’s beautiful memories when they look back at their school life. These assemblies are an important part of any school and can also turn into a knowledge sharing session only if the students take initiative to share news updates from the different spheres of society.

The news updates provide important information that makes the students aware of the current affairs at a very young age. These current affairs are an important part of the education curriculum. They are also useful when the candidates are preparing for the competitive examinations.

School Assembly Headlines, August 11: International

COVID-19 Cases Rising in the US: What to Know About the ‘Stratus’ Variant US Cancels Visa Dropbox Appointments in India: What Has Changed and Who Is Affected Donald Trump Opens Door to Private Equity and Crypto in 401(k)s – What It Means for You Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?

School Assembly Headlines, August 11: National

INS Tamal Visits Casablanca To Strengthen India-Morocco Naval Partnership Odisha’s First Desalination Plant Inaugurated To Provide Drinking Water In Ganjam ED Charges Robert Vadra with Laundering Rs. 58 Crore in Gurugram Land Deal PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga ’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched

School Assembly Headlines, August 11: Business

AI Boom Brings Pitchforks: Who’s On The Winning And Losing Sides? Indian Oil’s Panipat Refinery: India’s New Frontier In Sustainable Aviation Fuel Everyone’s Buying In… But Should You Trust the Hype Around This ₹693 Crore IPO Backed by Big-Name Investors? Find Out Here Minimum Balance Hike: Why ICICI Bank Raised Requirements — And How It Might Hit Your Wallet

School Assembly Headlines, August 11: Sports

WWE Legend Bret Hart Names Best Wrestler Today, Criticizes Gunther’s Ring Style Shocking Twist in Leadership: Shubman Gill, Not Hardik Pandya, Poised for Vice-Captaincy Role in Asia Cup 2025 Philippines Prepares For Historic 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup with Elite Iranian Referees And National Task Force John Cena’s Paris Showdown, But Who’s Daring Enough To Step Up?

School Assembly Headlines, August 11: Entertainment