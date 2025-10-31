Senior Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Hospitalised

Senior leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut announced on Friday that he has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to a sudden deterioration in his health.
Following his health update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted wishing his speedy recovery.
Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji.@rautsanjay61 https://t.co/nGgRFO4AhS
(This is a breaking news story…more details will be updated.)
