Home > India > Senior Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Hospitalised

Senior Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Hospitalised

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has been hospitalised.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Hospitalised. (Photo: ANI)
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Hospitalised. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 31, 2025 18:29:21 IST

Senior leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut announced on Friday that he has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to a sudden deterioration in his health.

Following his health update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted wishing his speedy recovery.

(This is a breaking news story…more details will be updated.)

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 5:58 PM IST
