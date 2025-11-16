LIVE TV
How to Fill Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Form: All Steps, Requirements & Tips

How to Fill Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Form: All Steps, Requirements & Tips

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a detailed voter list update by the Election Commission of India. It verifies eligible voters, removes duplicates, and corrects errors through door-to-door visits and online forms.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 16, 2025 12:41:42 IST

Updating and verifying voter lists. To be added or enhance details, you need to submit the SIR form properly.

Steps to Fill the SIR form

Official Website

Go to the Election Commission portal or the website of your State’s CEO to find the SIR link.  

Log in and Select State

On the SIR fill-up page enter your mobile number/email to sign up and verify via OTP. Login with your mobile number and choose your state from the option.  

EPIC Number

Provide your EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) number or your Voter Id number to link with your profile.

OTP Verification

OTP would be sent to the registered mobile number. You execute verification with the OTP that you received.

Select the Category

Indicate whether you would like to add your name, modify details, or object to an entry in the Electoral roll.  

Aadhaar Verification

To ensure authenticity you will need to complete the Aadhaar verification process for Esign.

Submit

Check and verify all the data accurately for the online submission, once satisfied submit the form using the Esign option. Upon successful submission, you will receive an acknowledgment. 

Requirements and Tips

  • Make sure you have your EPIC and Aadhaar card ready.
  • Verify that your mobile number is linked to your voter ID.
  • If needed, upload clear scanned copies of supporting documents.
  • Complete the form and submit your response before the deadline to prevent delays.
  • If you are not eligible to be electronically signed, you can submit the form through your Booth Level Officer.

Completing the SIR form is beneficial to help your local election office keep the list accurate while protecting your fundamental right to vote. As a reminder, please be careful in entering details correctly to prevent delays in processing your form.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 12:41 PM IST
QUICK LINKS