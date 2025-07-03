Live Tv
Home > India > Sports Ministry Clears Pak Hockey Team For Asia Cup And Junior Hockey World Cup In India

Sports Ministry Clears Pak Hockey Team For Asia Cup And Junior Hockey World Cup In India

India To Allow Pakistan Hockey Team To Compete In Asia Cup. Pakistan's hockey team will not be stopped from competing in next month's Asia Cup in India.

Pakistan's hockey team will not be stopped from competing in next month's Asia Cup in India.
Pakistan's hockey team will not be stopped from competing in next month's Asia Cup in India.

Published By: Simran Babbar
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 17:17:14 IST

India To Allow Pakistan Hockey Team To Compete In Asia Cup
 
Pakistan’s hockey team will not be stopped from competing in next month’s Asia Cup in India. 

Similarly, no Indian team for any tournaments in future of international levels will halt their plans of participation. 

Sources add-

We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. But bilateral is different. International sports demands that we cannot back out from competing. Russia and Ukraine are at war but they show up at multi-national events

This is for the tournament- The tournament is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar India from August 27 to September 7.

(This story is developing. More details are awaited.)

Tags: Asia CupBig BreakHockey
