LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’

Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha clarified she never intended to defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or his family, apologising for misunderstood remarks.

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha Issues Apology, Says ‘No Intention to Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha Issues Apology, Says ‘No Intention to Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 12, 2025 11:53:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh: On November 12, amid social media buzz and widespread speculation, Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha issued a public clarification. It stated that she had no intention of hurting or defaming veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna or his family members.

 

In a statement shared with the media, Konda Surekha emphasised that recent remarks or posts attributed to her were being misinterpreted or taken out of context, leading to unnecessary controversy. “I have great respect for Nagarjuna Garu and his family, who have made immense contributions to Indian cinema. My words were never meant to cause any harm, disrespect, or defamation,” the statement read.

 

The clarification comes after a section of social media users and fan groups expressed outrage over earlier comments, interpreting them as critical of the Akkineni family. The controversy quickly went viral, prompting calls for an apology and clarification.

Reiterating her admiration for the actor, the Minister said, “I deeply value the legacy and reputation of the Akkineni family. If my words have caused any hurt, I sincerely apologise. That was never my intention.”

 

Akkineni Nagarjuna, one of the most respected figures in Telugu cinema, has not issued an official response so far. The actor, known for his dignified presence both on and off screen, continues to enjoy a wide fan following across the country. Earlier in October 2024, Konda Surekha had made alleged defamatory remarks about former Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and actor Nagarjuna. Later, Surekha apologised to the Akkineni family. 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 11:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Akkineni Nagarjuna controversyKonda Surekha clarificationKonda Surekha statementNagarjuna family respectsocial media backlashTelangana minister apologyTelugu cinema news

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (12-11-2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 12-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

What Is Ricin and Why Did a Gujarat Doctor’s Ricin Plot Raise Global Bio-Weapon Alarms?

Delhi Blast: Suspects Planned A Massive Attack On Republic Day At Red Fort After Recce, Reveal Investigators- Sources

LATEST NEWS

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam

Who Is Palak Muchhal? Bollywood Singer Who Just Entered the Guinness World Records – Here’s Why

‘Zindagi Kharab Kardunga Teri!’, Delhi Man Caught On Video Dragging And Abusing Woman Outside 5-Star Hotel, WATCH

India Pushes U.S. for 25% Russian Oil Tariff Rollback Ahead Of Trade Deal, Says GTRI

“New York Will Turn Into …”, What Real Estate Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Said On Zohran Mamdani’s Win?

Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

‘I Am From India, How Could You Do This?’, McDonald’s Singapore Mix-Up Leaves Vegetarian Woman In Tears, Video Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill Is Shubman Gill’s Sister? Bigg Boss 13 Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours

Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger

Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’

Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’
Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’
Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’
Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’

QUICK LINKS