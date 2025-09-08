LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > "They made a mistake": Farooq Abdullah on installation of stone plaque at Hazratbal Dargah

"They made a mistake": Farooq Abdullah on installation of stone plaque at Hazratbal Dargah

"They made a mistake": Farooq Abdullah on installation of stone plaque at Hazratbal Dargah

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 01:43:08 IST

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday criticised the state’s Waqf Board over the installation of a stone plaque that had the national emblem inscribed on it.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, Abdullah asserted that the concerned authorities shouldn’t have installed the board at the Assar-e-Sharief Hazratbal.

“What happened in Hazratbal was wrong. They shouldn’t have installed that board. My father and the people here in Habba Kadal were collecting funds for it. They reached a house where a woman had only a utensil. She gave the only thing in her possession. However, my father refused to accept it. She responded by saying, ‘Sheikh sahab, I am not giving this to you. I am giving it for Nabi Kareem’s Hazratbal dargah. If you don’t take it, you will have to answer before Allah.’ My father took the offering,” Abdullah said.

The former CM said that the authorities made the mistake of installing the board, which compelled people to register their protest.

“This dargah was constructed from the funds of people here. There was no board installation. Nobody wrote their because it was dedicated to Allah and their Rasool. They made a mistake by installing the board, which people didn’t like. They voiced that it is wrong. They should understand that people here don’t tolerate this,” Abdullah said.

Earlier, a viral video showed a mob defacing the national emblem on a marble plaque at the shrine, citing that sculpting figures goes against Islamic ethos.

A controversy erupted at the revered Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar when a mob vandalised the Ashoka Emblem on the foundation stone, sparking a heated debate about national symbols and religious sentiments.

National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq criticised the installation of the Ashoka Emblem, stating it violated Islamic principles that forbid idol worship. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti demanded action against those responsible, labelling the installation as “blasphemous” and calling for the disbandment of the Waqf Board.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the use of the national emblem on the plaque, emphasising that government emblems are not used in religious places.

The Hazratbal Shrine is a revered religious site in Srinagar, housing the holy relic of the Prophet Mohammad. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: anantnagfarooq abdullahhazratbal-shrinejammu and kashmirsrinagar

RELATED News

"People's Movement": Congress General Secretary Avinash Pandey on 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Thousand gathers in different cities under skies to witness rare Total Lunar Eclipse
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai conducts aerial survey to review situation in flood-hit Bastar, Dantewada
No flood-hit family to be left without relief: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema
Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods

LATEST NEWS

Urban Company IPO Alert: Mark Your Calendar! This Upcoming Offering Could Be A Game Changer
"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia
India’s Win At Asia Cup: A Road To the Hockey World Cup 2026, A Complete Breakdown
Trump Trade Tariffs: Supreme Court Ruling Could Trigger Massive US Tariff Refunds
Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods
"Everyone wants hostages HOME!": Trump's last warning to Hamas
Breaking: Carlos Alcaraz Crowned US Open Tennis Champion, Defeats Jannik Sinner
Extensive discussion on various dimensions of education, society, national life, Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of RSS concludes
Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag
Repeatedly Raped By 31-Yr-Old, 11-Yr Girl Gave Birth To Premature Baby In Bareilly, Infant Dies Minutes After Delivery
"They made a mistake": Farooq Abdullah on installation of stone plaque at Hazratbal Dargah

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"They made a mistake": Farooq Abdullah on installation of stone plaque at Hazratbal Dargah

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"They made a mistake": Farooq Abdullah on installation of stone plaque at Hazratbal Dargah
"They made a mistake": Farooq Abdullah on installation of stone plaque at Hazratbal Dargah
"They made a mistake": Farooq Abdullah on installation of stone plaque at Hazratbal Dargah
"They made a mistake": Farooq Abdullah on installation of stone plaque at Hazratbal Dargah

QUICK LINKS