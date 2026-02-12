LIVE TV
UN Exposes Pakistan: Fresh Report Links Masood Azhar's JeM To Red Fort Blast, Flags New Women's Terrorist Wing

A United Nations sanctions monitoring report has linked Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to multiple attacks, including a deadly strike near Delhi’s Red Fort last year. The findings are part of the 37th report submitted to the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee under Resolution 2734 (2024). The document also flags organisational changes within JeM, even as Pakistan maintains the group is defunct.

UN report links Pakistan-based JeM to Red Fort attack. Photos: X.

February 12, 2026

A United Nations sanctions monitoring report has linked Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to multiple attacks, including a deadly strike near Delhi’s Red Fort last year. The observations appear in the thirty-seventh report of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team. The document was submitted under Resolution 2734 (2024) to the Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee, which oversees sanctions measures against ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated entities.

Pakistan’s JeM Involved in Terrorist Operations, Including Red Fort Attack 

According to the report, one Member State informed the monitoring team that JeM had claimed responsibility for a series of attacks. Among them was a reported strike on November 10 near the Red Fort in New Delhi that allegedly killed 15 people.

The panel stated that these claims indicate JeM’s continued involvement in terrorist operations. The report does not independently verify the attacks but records the information shared by the Member State as part of its monitoring mandate.

Formation of Women-Only Wing ‘Jamaat ul-Muminat’ By JeM

The UN monitoring team also highlighted organisational developments within JeM.

On October 8 last year, JeM chief Masood Azhar formally announced the creation of a women-only wing named Jamaat ul-Muminat. Azhar is a UN-designated terrorist and is subject to travel bans and asset freezes.

While the newly announced unit is not separately listed under UN sanctions, the report described it as being intended to support terrorist activities.

Analysts cited in the report noted that extremist groups in recent years have expanded their recruitment and logistical networks by involving women in auxiliary and operational roles. This, they observe, can serve to evade security scrutiny and broaden support bases.

Pakistan Claims JeM Is Defunct

The report records differing assessments among Member States regarding JeM’s current status.

While one country highlighted JeM’s claims of responsibility and its continued operational role, another described the group as “defunct.” The countries concerned were not named in the document.

Pakistan has repeatedly maintained that banned organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are no longer functional after being proscribed under domestic anti-terror laws.

What Is Masood Azhar’s JeM?

Jaish-e-Mohammed, designated by the UN as an Al-Qaida-associated entity, has a long history of terrorist activity focused primarily on India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Founded in 2000, the group has been blamed for several high-profile attacks targeting security forces and civilians. Its leader, Masood Azhar, has been under UN sanctions for years, including travel bans and asset freezes.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 11:27 AM IST
