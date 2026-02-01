LIVE TV
Home > India > Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Unveils Initiative For High-Quality Sports Manufacturing

During the Union Budget 2026, the Finance Minister underscored the importance of the sports sector, which provides multiple means of employment, skilling, and job opportunities.

Union Budget 2026 (Photo:ANI)
Union Budget 2026 (Photo:ANI)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Last updated: February 1, 2026 12:36:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1, announced an initiative for high-quality sports goods manufacturing and research. She said, “I propose a dedicated initiative for high-quality sports goods manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences.

Sitharaman further said that India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high-quality, affordable sports goods. It proposed to introduce a scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters “to improve their cost competitiveness and efficiency through infrastructure and technology upgradation.”

What is the Khelo India Mission introduced during the Union Budget 2026? 

The Finance Minister said that the sports Sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. “Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India Mission to transform the Sports sector over the next decade,” she stated.

Further, for the labour-intensive textile sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed an integrated programme with key components. The Minister emphasised that the first pillar of her plan, the National Fibre Scheme, aims to “achieve self-reliance in natural fibres like silk, wool, and jute, as well as man-made and new industrial-age fibres.”

What are the key components introduced for the textile industry? 

FM Sitharaman, during the announcement of the Union Budget 2026, highlighted the second component, which is the Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme. It seeks to modernise traditional clusters by providing capital support for machinery, technology upgrades, and common testing and certification centres.

The third component she introduced is the National Handloom and Handicraft Programme (NHHP), which is designed to integrate and strengthen existing schemes while ensuring targeted support for weavers and artisans.

With the introduction of Samarth 2.0, the government aims to align the workforce with future demands. To promote globally competent and sustainable textiles and apparel, Sitharaman said, “Samarth 2.0 is to modernise and upgrade the textile skilling ecosystem through collaboration with industry and academic institutions,” ensuring that the next generation of workers is as tech-savvy as they are skilled.

Closing her remarks on the sector, the Finance Minister turned to large-scale infrastructure as the ultimate solution to improve efficiency. She envisioned a future in which production and value addition occur under one roof, reducing logistics costs and boosting exports.

(With inputs from ANI) 

Read more: FM Sitharaman In Budget 2026 Proposes Interventions In Six Areas To Sustain Economic Growth

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 12:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: finance-ministerKhelo India MissionNirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2026

QUICK LINKS