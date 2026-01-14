UP Shocker: Bareilly Husband Murdered as Wife’s Dark Affair Comes to Light After 11 Years of Marriage

A terrifying murder case in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has left the local population in a state of disbelief, as a mother of three supposedly arranged the murder of her husband with her lover by using a hammer to hit him to death. The scenario began on January 10, 2026, in Kapsad village, which brought to light the marriage of one couple that had been affected by infidelity.

The Brutal Attack

The 50-year-old farmer named Sureshpal Singh was in deep sleep when his 30-year-old wife, Mamta Devi, who was originally from Bihar, caught hold of him on their cot. The hammering, which was assisted by her 26-year-old lover Hotam Singh, a daily-wage laborer, resulted in deaths by striking the head and face repeatedly. The couple had lived together for 11 years and had three kids, of whom an 11-year-old boy is one of them.

Motive and Cover-Up

Police reported that the death was caused when Sureshpal found out about Mamta’s affair with Hotam, who was her partner for several months. It was then that it led to frequent quarrels and the husband beating her up. Finally, Mamta decided to get rid of him once and for all and planned the murder for five months. After the murder, she called her son to wake him and tell the villagers, got rid of her SIM card, cleaned the hammer, and pretended to be terrified when she “found” the corpse.

Arrests and Probe

Mamta confessed during the interrogation and surrendered to the police. That’s where the telephone records come in. They are the very thing that led the cops to track down Hotam in Shivpuri Tiraha after a stake-out, and the hammer, which was also very crucial, was recovered too. An FIR under BNS Section 103 (murder) was lodged; both the accused were remanded in judicial custody on January 13 by SP (South) Anshika Verma. The case brings to light the growing problem of domestic violence related to extramarital affairs in UP.