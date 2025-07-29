Watch: Rahul Gandhi Faces Backlash Over Saying “F…ING” Pakistan Instead Of Fighting During Op Sindoor Debate

LIVE TV
Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is facing a backlash on social media after he mistakenly said “F…king’’, instead of fighting during a debate on Operation Sindoor, India’s response against the Pahlgam terror attack.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 29, 2025 19:55:08 IST

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is facing a backlash on social media after he mistakenly said “F…king’’, instead of fighting during a debate on Operation Sindoor, India’s response against the Pahlgam terror attack. 

As the video of Rahul Gandhi went viral on the internet, people started criticising for using the abusive and unparliamentary word during his speech.

Rahul Gandhi was participating in the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha. He was stating, “The Pakistani Army and Air Force were aligned with China. Not only that, but the doctrine of the Pakistani Air Force was completely changed, and the Chinese were providing critical battlefield information, including satellite data, to the Pakistanis”

Then I suddenly realised that then we are not “F…ing” Pakistan instead of fighting Pakistan.

Watch the video



Social media reacts

One user said, “woh 26/11 m 166 kill hue thy unke family wale puch rahe h ki tb fight kyu ni ki , attack ku ni kiya , abh bhi toh army , air force or navy thy “

Another said, “He is Lop – Leader of Pakistan. What else to expect from him.

And, the third one said, “जुबान लड़खड़ा जाएगी तो ट्रोल करने लगोगे


ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi To Tell Donald Trump A Liar Over Ceasefire Claims During Op Sindoor Debate

