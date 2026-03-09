LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘We Were Given False Hopes’: Haryana Mahila Congress General Secretary’s Husband Gaurav Kumar Claims He Paid Crores To Party Leaders For Wife’s Assembly Ticket

In reaction to the scandal, wife of Gaurav Kumar indicated that she had already resigned her party position close to two weeks ago, yet it had not been accepted.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 9, 2026 12:58:21 IST

In another new political scandal of the Congress party, Gaurav Kumar the husband of a Congress general secretary of Haryana has claimed that he paid a huge amount of money to the Congress party leaders to secure a ticket for his wife in the Assembly elections. On talking to the media in Delhi, Kumar stated his family had guaranteed that his wife would get a ticket in the next elections. Nonetheless, the opportunity was never received in spite of what he termed as years of huge financial donations to the party. His accusations have created controversy regarding inner operation and openness in the political parties.

What Did Wife of Gaurav Kumar?

In reaction to the scandal, wife of Gaurav Kumar indicated that she had already resigned her party position close to two weeks ago, yet it had not been accepted. She revealed that she was very disappointed with the party leadership and the high command lied to her family. I placed my resignation 12 days ago, which had not yet been accepted, she said, and that her family had been loyal to the Congress party over several decades. She says that having been associated with the party a long time and her family sacrifices had created pressure that she would have been supported in her political desires.

She further highlighted her personal background, saying she belongs to the Dalit community and is the daughter of a martyr, while her family has been associated with the Congress party for nearly 56 years. She alleged that her family had contributed crores of rupees to the party during this long association. ‘We were given false hopes. The high command is deceiving us,’ she said, claiming that despite their contributions and loyalty, they had not received any political support or recognition. Her remarks have added fuel to the controversy, with calls for clarification from the party leadership regarding the serious allegations of money being taken in exchange for an election ticket.

You Might Be Interested In

ALSO READ: Not Safe Even In A Hospital: Man Searching For Ex-Girlfriend Throws Acid On Wrong Woman In Gurugram, Leaves Her Critically Injured, Face And Neck Burnt

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 12:33 PM IST
