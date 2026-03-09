On Sunday night, a 32 year old female was seriously injured in an acid attack within the compound of the Gurugram Civil Hospital in sector 10 as alleged by the police officers because the man confused her to be his ex girlfriend. This happened between 8:15 PM and 8:30 PM out by the emergency ward of the hospital. Police claim that the suspect went to the woman and threw acid onto her and fled the location. The victim got burnt on her shoulder, neck, cheek and arms. The seriousness of her injuries caused the doctors of the civil hospital to give her immediate medical assistance before sending her to PGIMS Rohtak where she was going to receive advanced medical treatment.

Gurugram Horror: Woman Injured After Stalker Mistakes Her for Ex-Girlfriend and Throws Acid Inside Civil Hospital Premises

The injured woman reported to the authorities that she could not recognize the attacker since the attack was unplanned. ‘My condition is serious. The suspect that came behind, fled away throwing acid onto me. I could not see his face’, victim said. The authorities of the hospital attested that the suspect shot his way out shortly after the attack. Dr. Lokveer Singh, the principal medical officer of the Gurugram Civil Hospital, told him that the hospital staff responded promptly to the incident. The victim was given immediate treatment and he reported to the police control room immediately, he said. Some police stations of Sector 10 arrived at the hospital shortly after the alert and initiated the case investigation.

Gurugram Horror: Woman Injured After Stalker Mistakes Her for Ex-Girlfriend and Throws Acid Inside Civil Hospital Premises

Meanwhile, a woman aged 20 years stated that she could actually be the target of the attack. She claimed that the former boyfriend battered her earlier that night at about 5 PM in her aunty’s house in Subhash Nagar in Sector 5. According to the woman, the accused hit her with a rod three times on the head and as a result of this, she sustained injuries that needed stitches. She was admitted to the civil hospital to treat her but the man and his wife had allegedly gone there in search of her. The woman is certain that maybe the attacker made a wrong decision and attacked another woman in her outfit. According to Gurugram police PRO, Sandeep Turan, investigators are investigating whether the acid attack was targeting the injured person or the ex-girlfriend. Police reported that the suspect is being sought and charged.

ALSO READ: Who Are Rahul Alias Faisal Karim Masud And Alamgir Hossain? Two Bangladeshi Suspects Arrested In West Bengal’s Bongaon Over Sharif Osman Hadi’s Murder