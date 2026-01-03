LIVE TV
Home > India > What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India's Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final 'Port Of Call' In Muscat

What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India’s Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final ‘Port Of Call’ In Muscat

INSV Kaundinya, India’s engine-less stitched sailing vessel, is nearing Muscat, retracing ancient maritime routes and reviving India’s rich shipbuilding heritage while strengthening historic India–Oman ties.

What Is INSV Kaundinya? (Pic: Facebook)
What Is INSV Kaundinya? (Pic: Facebook)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Edited By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 3, 2026 14:48:27 IST

What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India’s Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final ‘Port Of Call’ In Muscat

What Is INSV Kaundinya?

All About the Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final Port of Call in Muscat

INSV Kaundinya, the Indian Navy’s indigenously built traditional sailing vessel, is nearing the final leg of its historic maiden overseas voyage, currently reported to be around 880 nautical miles away from Muscat, Oman. The vessel, which began its journey from Porbandar, Gujarat, on December 29, is retracing ancient maritime routes that once connected India’s western coast with the Arabian Peninsula.

Reviving India’s Ancient Shipbuilding Legacy

Built entirely using ancient Indian stitched shipbuilding techniques, INSV Kaundinya is an engine-less vessel constructed with natural materials and methods that date back several centuries. Inspired by historical sources and iconographic evidence, the ship represents India’s rich legacy of indigenous shipbuilding, seamanship, and oceanic navigation.

Life Aboard the Historic Voyage

Providing an update from onboard, Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, said the voyage was progressing steadily as sea conditions improved. He noted calmer seas, favourable northeast winds, and shared personal insights into life at sea aboard the traditional vessel, highlighting both the challenges and the rhythm of sailing without modern propulsion.

A Maritime Mission Backed at the Highest Levels

Earlier, Sanyal shared images of the crew’s interaction with Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who commended the sailors for their professionalism and described the expedition as a testament to the Navy’s commitment to reviving India’s maritime consciousness. The vessel was formally flagged off by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, in the presence of Oman’s Ambassador to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising the initiative, said the voyage highlights India’s rich maritime traditions and historic links with the Gulf region. The arrival of INSV Kaundinya in Muscat is expected to strengthen India–Oman ties, serving as a powerful symbol of shared heritage, cultural exchange, and enduring civilisational connections across the Indian Ocean.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, Edited for clarity)

Also Read: First Supermoon Of 2026: When Will It Be Visible In India | Here's What We Know

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 2:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: ancient shipbuilding techniquesengine-less shipIndia Oman maritime tiesIndian maritime heritageIndian Navy sailing vesselIndian Ocean trade routesINSV KaundinyaPorbandar to Muscat voyagestitched ship

What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India’s Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final ‘Port Of Call’ In Muscat

What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India's Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final 'Port Of Call' In Muscat

What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India's Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final 'Port Of Call' In Muscat
What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India's Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final 'Port Of Call' In Muscat
What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India's Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final 'Port Of Call' In Muscat
What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India's Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final 'Port Of Call' In Muscat

