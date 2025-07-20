LIVE TV
Home > India > When EAM S Jaishankar Went For An Interview The Day Emergency Was Officially Lifted

When EAM S Jaishankar Went For An Interview The Day Emergency Was Officially Lifted

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had given his UPSC interview on the day the Emergency was officially revoked in India.

Dr S Jaishankar (Photo credit- X@DrSJaishankar)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 23:16:53 IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar recently recounted the early days of his career when his Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) interview took place on March 21, 1977, the day emergency was revoked officially, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI). As per the PTI quote, “My interview was on March 21, 1977. That was the day emergency was revoked. Revoked! So, I go in for an interview at Shahjahan road…First person that morning.” 

What was S Jaishankar asked in the interview?

As per PTI, S Jaishankar was asked about the historic election result in the interview. The EAM, then 22, recalled his passion taking over and said that they had taken part in the 1977 election campaign. He added that they had all gone there and worked for the defeat of the emergency. The EAM said that he forgot he was in an interview and at that moment, his communication skills somehow came together. 

More about S Jaishankar

According to the official website of the Ministry of External Affairs, S Jaishankar is India’s External Affairs Minister since May 30th, 2019. The 70-year-old minister is a member of the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) of India’s Parliament from Gujarat. He served as foreign secretary from 2015-18, ambassador to United States (2013-15), China (2009-2013) and Czech Republic (2000-2004). He was high commissioner to Singapore (2007-2009). He has also worked in other diplomatic assignments in embassies in Moscow, Colombo, Budapest and Tokyo, as well in the Ministry of External Affairs and the President’s Secretariat. S Jaishankar also worked as president – Global Corporate Affairs at Tata Sons Private Limited from May 2018. 

Names of books penned by S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar has shared his knowledgeable insights in the books The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World and Why Bharat Matters. 

Also read: What S Jaishankar Said After Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping During SCO Visit

Tags: Dr S JaishankarDr S Jaishankar UPSC interviewDr S Jaishankar UPSC interview date

