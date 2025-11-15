Who Is Rohini Acharya? RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s Daughter Who Donated Kidney To Him, ‘Disowns’ Family, Know Her Husband & Net Worth

LIVE TV
Rohini Acharya, the daughter who donated a kidney to Lalu Prasad Yadav, has announced she is quitting politics and cutting ties with her family. Her exit comes a day after the RJD’s heavy defeat in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, where the party won just 25 seats. From her medical degree to her family influence, political rise, and sudden departure, here’s a closer look at her journey.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya quits politics, disowns family after RJD’s Bihar poll defeat, citing advice from aides. Photo: X.

Published: November 15, 2025 16:44:23 IST

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Saturday announced that she is stepping away from politics and severing ties with her family. Her declaration came a day after the party suffered a major setback in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, winning only 25 seats.

In a post on X, Acharya said she was acting on the advice of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I’m taking all the blame,” she wrote.

Her announcement follows the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan’s heavy defeat to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA. The setback also comes shortly after Lalu Prasad expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the party and the family over a social media post.

Who is Rohini Acharya? 

Acharya is widely known for donating a kidney to her father. She contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Saran constituency but narrowly lost to incumbent BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

She was born in 1979 during the Rohini Nakshatra. While Rohini and her eldest sister Misa Bharati use surnames different from “Yadav,” the rest of their siblings, including Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, carry the family surname.

Her Rising Influence After Kidney Donation to Lalu Prasad

Rohini’s stature within the family and party rose significantly after she donated a kidney to Lalu Prasad in December 2022 at a Singapore hospital. Since then, the RJD chief has frequently referred to her gesture in his public speeches.

When she returned to Patna for Lalu’s 74th birthday celebration on June 11, 2023, just six months after the transplant, she told reporters, “Serving my parents and doing something for them is equal to doing yatra of four places of pilgrimage.”

Her social media posts often reference socialist leaders and themes of social justice.

Rohini Acharya: Education, Husband, And Net Worth

Acharya, like her sister Misa, holds an MBBS degree but never pursued medical practice. She studied at MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur, reportedly gaining admission through the Chief Minister’s quota. She completed her schooling in Patna and was known to be an academically bright student.

Married in 2002 to Samresh Singh, a software engineer from Icchanbigha near Patna, she lived in the United States before relocating to Singapore. Her husband is the son of retired Income Tax officer Rai Ranvijay Singh, a close friend of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The couple has two sons.

As per her 2024 election affidavit, Rohini declared movable and immovable assets worth ₹15.82 crore, while her husband’s assets stood at ₹19.86 crore.

