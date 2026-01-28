Who Was Pinky Mali? 29-Year-Old Flight Attendant Killed In Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Baramati Plane Crash

Who was Pinky Mali? Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, died in a plane crash on Wednesday after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed near Baramati airport. Four other people on board the plane, including Pinky Mali, were also killed in the accident.

According to eyewitness accounts, the aircraft carrying Pawar and four others went down just before reaching the runway at Baramati airport. The plane reportedly caught fire following the crash.

Pinky Mali Among Victims Identified

Authorities have released the names of those who died in the crash, along with Ajit Pawar.

The victims have been identified as:

Vidhip Jadhav, Ajit Pawar’s security officer

Pinky Mali, a cabin crew member

Captain Sumit Kapoor, crew member

Captain Shambhavi Pathak, crew member

Who Was Pinky Mali?

Pinky Mali was a cabin crew member on the aircraft. She was originally from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Worli’s Century Quarters in Mumbai. She was 29 years old.

Pinky Mali completed her education in Thane, Mumbai.

According to NDTV, Pinky Mali’s mother broke down while remembering her daughter. She said Pinky used to call her every day, but on Wednesday, there was no call.

Who Was Shambhavi Pathak?

Shambhavi Pathak was serving as the First Officer at VSR Ventures, a Delhi-based non-scheduled air transport operator. The company operates the Learjet 45, the small aircraft involved in the accident.

Pathak completed her secondary education at Air Force Bal Bharati School between 2016 and 2018. She later underwent commercial pilot and flight crew training at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, according to her LinkedIn profile.

