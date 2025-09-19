"Withdraw cap limiting compensation for crop damage": Sukhbir Singh Badal

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 19 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appealed to the Punjab government to withdraw the cap limiting compensation for crop damage to five acres per farmer.

In a post on X, the SAD president Badal slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its alleged criminal negligence, labelling the disaster as a “Mann-made tragedy.”

I appeal to the Punjab government to withdraw the cap limiting compensation for crop damage to five acres per farmer. ▪️This tragedy has occurred due to criminal negligence on the part of the government; it is a “Mann-made” tragedy, and therefore, the @AamAadmiParty government… pic.twitter.com/JcrAFfkw50 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 18, 2025

Asserting that an agrarian crisis would be created in the state if farmers were denied fair compensation, Sukhbir Badal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government must announce that all farmers will be fully compensated for their losses in the recent devastating floods in the state.

Terming the flooding of the State as a “Mann-made” tragedy, Badal urged to provide adequate compensation not only to farmers for crop damages but also to agricultural labourers who are facing loss of livelihood. Additionally, compensation should be provided for livestock deaths and house repairs.

Another key demand is the immediate release of the Rs 12,000 crore State Disaster Response Fund, which is reportedly available in the state treasury.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Badal convened an emergency meeting of district presidents and all assembly in-charges on Monday at 2 pm at party headquarters in Chandigarh to discuss the flood situation in Punjab, senior leader and former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday.

In a statement released, Cheema said that the party will take feedback from party leaders on the losses suffered by people in different parts of Punjab and will finalise the strategy to help the affected persons in this hour of crisis. He added that already the party cadres are working hard on the ground, but keeping in view the magnitude of the problem, the party will further intensify the efforts after taking ground reports. (ANI)

